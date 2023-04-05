Hugh Jackman Reveals Skin Cancer Biopsies With Nose-Bandaged Sunscreen PSA

Hugh Jackman wants you to “put some sunscreen on” — and shared an online PSA to say so.

The 54-year-old Wolverine star, who has received skin cancer treatment at least five times in the past, revealed on Instagram how his basal cell carcinoma might have returned.

The actor acknowledged his bandaged nose before going into detail.

Hugh Jackman revealed on Monday that he underwent two biopsies for skin cancer on his nose. @HughJackman/Instagram

“I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever,” he said in an Instagram Reel. “I’ve just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, Dr. Iron, who’s awesome — and she saw two little things.”

“She saw little things, could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion,” he continued. “I’ll find out in two or three days, and as soon as I know, I’ll let you know. Just to remind you, basal cell — in the world of skin cancers — is the least dangerous of them all.”

Basal cell carcinoma is also the most common kind of skin cancer and is often caused by sun exposure, per the American Cancer Society. It begins in the lower part of the skin (usually on the face, head or neck areas) and can spread to the bones if left untreated.

Jackman previously attributed his experience with the condition to growing up in Australia (as the Southern Hemisphere is closer to the sun in the summer than its northern counterparts ever are) and told People in 2015 that he never wore sunscreen in his youth.

Hugh Jackman Kristy Sparow via Getty Images

The Golden Globe-winning actor thus urged his followers to take heed.

“If I can just take this opportunity to remind you, summer is coming,” Jackman said on Instagram.

“For those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you wanna tan, trust me, trust me, trust me.”