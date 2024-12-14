8 Unexpected Signs You're Experiencing Christmas Burnout, According To Experts

Abbie Bernet via Unsplash

When people talk about the lead-up to Christmas as being a “winding down” period, I stare at them like they’re from another planet.

For a lot of workers, it’s the busiest time of year; the planners and organisers of family festivities (predominantly women) are likely feeling the mental burn already.

So, we spoke to licenced therapist Shawnessa Devonish Ford LCPC, NCC, and owner of Rejuvenated Minds Therapeutic Services, and psychologist Ilana Lane about how the reality of the festive season compares to its promises.

They shared that burnout is incredibly common in the “most wonderful season of all” ― here’s how to spot it.

What are the signs of Christmas burnout?

Ilana Lane told HuffPost UK that the first sign of burnout can be never-ending tiredness.

“One of the most common signs of winter/holiday burnout is intense emotional and physical fatigue, wherein people may feel chronically exhausted (even if they’ve gotten sleep/rest),” she told us.

She adds that you might become irritable, which Shawnessa Devonish Ford says can lead you to back away from your loved ones entirely.

When experiencing burnout, Shawnessa says, “An individual purposely disconnects from others without any rational reasoning,” being “no longer interested in tradition or events that once produced an intense level of joy.”

Both experts agreed that guilt is a common sign of burnout, especially Christmas burnout.

“People feel guilty for not enjoying the holidays as much as they ‘should’ and this guilt often makes them feel even worse, thus further perpetuating the cycle,” Ilana shared with HuffPost UK.

Shawnessa said that extends to finances too: you may “experience an intense amount of guilt related to expressive holiday spending,” which can “contribute to an individual’s negative emotional state including sadness, anger, and regret.”

Sleeplessness, feeling out of control, ruminating over parts of the holiday, and a lack of boundaries can also be part of a vicious burnout cycle.

“A person can put themselves in jeopardy of losing autonomy over their lives during the holiday time, due to lack of boundaries and consistent commitment to unfulfilling events,” Shawnessa shared.

“This can trigger feelings of sadness, irritability, and a negative view of self and others.”

Is there anything I can do?

Setting boundaries with yourself, your family, and your friends might help you to survive the season (and yes, we know it’s tricky ―that’s why we asked therapists how to do it).

Where possible, you should go easy on yourself, Ilana said.

“This is often a time wherein people experience increased demands on their time, energy, and/or finances, as well as the high (and often unrealistic) expectations that people may set for themselves personally and/or professionally for what they hope to accomplish during this time,” she commented.

Moving some of the goalposts may relieve some of the pressure.

Mindfulness techniques and asking for help may offer some stress-busting too.

Help and support: