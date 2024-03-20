Simon Case Quits All-Male Club Just A Day After Saying He Joined To Help Women Become Members

Simon Case is cabinet secretary and head of the civil service. OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

Britain’s top civil servant has quit a men-only club just a day after being mocked for claiming he had only joined it to help women become members.

Simon Case defended his decision to sign up to the Garrick Club during a bruising session in front of a Commons committee yesterday.

The club, which is in London’s west end, does not allow women to become members.

Case was asked by Labour MP Liam Byrne how his membership of the Garrick could be squared with his commitment to making the civil service more diverse.

He said: “My position on this one is also clear. If you believe profoundly in reform of an institution, by and large it’s easier to do if you join it to make the change from within rather than chuck rocks from the outside.

“And by the way, maths is also part of this. Every one person who leaves who is in favour of fixing this antediluvian position, every one of us that leaves means these institutions don’t change.

“I think when you want reform you have to participate.”

But it emerged this afternoon that, following a backlash, Case had decided to resign his Garrick membership.

His spokesperson said: “I can formally confirm that the cabinet secretary has resigned his membership of the Garrick Club.”

Meanwhile, the MI6 boss Richard Moore has also resigned from the Garrick Club after facing criticism for being a member.