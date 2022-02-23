'Heartbroken' Simon Cowell Pays Tribute To America's Got Talent Singer Jane Marczewski Following Her Death

Simon Cowell and Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski on America's Got Talent. NBC via Getty Images

Simon, who chose Jane as his Golden Buzzer act on last year’s series of the US talent show, said the news of her death was “heart-breaking”, describing her as an “extraordinary person”.

“Heart-breaking news to hear about @_nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented,” Simon tweeted.

“She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable.

“Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family. Simon”

The singer, also known by her stage name Nightbirde, passed away on 19 February following a four year battle with cancer, according to her family.

In a message shared on Jane’s Instagram page, her family said: “Many remember her from America’s Got Talent, where she performed her hit song ‘It’s OK’ and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up.

“Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humour. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her.

“Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus.”

The Marczewski family said they had received a “massive” outpouring of love and support following the singer’s death and asked for donations to a memorial foundation in lieu of flowers.

Jane earned a coveted Golden Buzzer from head judge Simon after sharing her emotional story and delivering a stunning audition performance. The accolade sends performers straight to the live show stage of the competition.

But she was forced to withdraw from AGT mid-series in order to focus on her health full-time.

Simon’s fellow AGT judges also remembered the singer, including Sofia Vergara who wrote on Instagram: “Rest in power @_nightbirde. We lost a shining star today. You were a true inspiration to all. Sending so much love to Nightbirde’s family and friends. She was something special.”

Howie Mandel said Jane was a “bright inspirational light” and that he felt “lucky” to have met her.

He added: “We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.”

The show’s host Terry Crews also expressed his sadness at the news online.

“We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde’s passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends at such a difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde,” Terry wrote.

In a tribute online, the show’s official account said Jane’s story had “touched millions.”

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions”, the account tweeted. “Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

Jane was very open about her struggle with cancer online and was known for retaining a positive outlook.

In the weeks before her death she posted: “Honestly, things have been pretty brutal. But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real.