Simon Pegg has shared an impassioned video responding to prime minister Rishi Sunak’s proposed plan to make learning Maths until the age of 18 compulsory in the UK.
Earlier this week, during his first speech of 2023, Sunak stated that he wanted to “reimagine” the UK’s “approach to numeracy”, claiming that “data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job”.
Posting on his Instagram story shortly after the speech, the Star Trek actor made his feelings clear, branding Sunak a “tosser” and claiming the PM wants to create a “drone army of data-entering robots”.
Referring to Sunak as “our unmandated unelected prime minister”, Simon fumed: “[He’s] decided that it should be compulsory for children to learn Maths up until the age of 18. What a prick.
“What about arts and humanities and fostering this country’s amazing reputation for creativity and self-expression? What about that?
“What about the kids who don’t want to do Maths? I hated Maths. I dropped Maths as soon as I could and I’ve never needed it, other than the skillset I acquired at the age of 12.”
“But no,” he continued. “Rishi Sunak wants a fucking a drone army of data-entering robots. What a tosser.”
Growing more irritated, the Hot Fuzz star concluded: “Fuck the Tories. Get rid of them. Please! Fuck. Fuck you, Rishi Sunak. And fuck the Tories.”
But Simon isn’t the only British public figure to have criticised Sunak over his proposed “Maths to 18” scheme.
Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman has also put the PM on blast following his speech, questioning whether he lives in a “parallel universe” during a radio interview.