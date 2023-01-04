Politics
Sunak's Suggestion Of More Maths For Teens Just Doesn't Add Up For Twitter

"They’ll all be able to count how many hours people have to wait in A&E and just how underfunded the NHS is."
Kate Nicholson

Senior Trends Reporter, HuffPost UK

Rishi Sunak's first proposal of 2023 has gone down like a lead balloon
ALASTAIR GRANT via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak wants all students in England to study maths in some form until they reach 18 – and Twitter can’t help thinking he’s got his sums wrong.

After repeated queries about where he was amid the current crises – such as the rising cost of living, strikes across public sector industries, looming recession, inflation and a collapsing NHS – this is the prime minister’s first major statement for 2023.

Before the official speech, Sunak briefed journalists that he intends to make the UK “reimagine our approach to numeracy”, as “data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job”.

He is expected to say: “And letting our children out into the world without those skills is letting our children down.”

But, opposition parties have leapt into action to criticise the announcement.

The Liberal Democrats dubbed the proposal an “admission of failure from the prime minister” that children’s education was “neglected”. Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson also said it was just an “empty pledge” without the promise of more funding.

And, as many of his Twitter critics pointed out, Sunak’s statement overlooks the arguably more pressing issues facing the country right now – like the state of the health service.

So, obviously, snarky comments about the bleak numbers around the health service right now quickly flooded the platform.

There were tweets about the alleged cronyism in the government too...

And, of course, questions about why he chose to promote this rather obscure idea right now...

It’s also an idea that his colleague, current levelling up secretary Michael Gove, previously proposed back in 2011 when he was in the education department.

