Winter Strikes: All The Walkouts Due To Take Place In The Run-Up To Christmas

NHS staff march from St Thomas' Hospital to Downing Street to protest against the NHS Pay Review Body's recommendation of a 3% pay rise for NHS staff in England. Mark Kerrison via Getty Images

Ambulance workers have become the latest to confirm that they will go on strike in the run-up to Christmas as the UK’s winter of discontent deepens.

The GMB, Unison and Unite trade unions, who are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales, confirmed they will walk out on December 21 in a dispute over pay.

The announcement came a day after the RMT union confirmed that its members will walk out on Christmas Eve in their own ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

Here are all the strikes due to take place this month.

Railways

The RMT had already announced plans for two 48-hour strikes before Christmas - on December 13 and 14, and then on December 16 and 17.

But on Monday night, the union confirmed a further walkout will take place on Christmas Eve at 6am and continue until December 27.

In addition, the union has also said that two more 48-hour walkouts will happen on January 3 and 4, and on January 6 and 7.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We remain available for talks in order to resolve these issues but we will not bow to pressure from the employers and the government to the detriment of our members.”

Downing Street urged the RMT to accept a deal including a 4% pay rise to follow this year’s 5%, and no compulsory redundancies until 2025, rather than the union’s “unaffordable” double-digit demands.

Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “It’s incredibly disappointing that the RMT has chosen to take further damaging action instead of recognising this is a generous and fair deal that could have brought this dispute to an end.

“We believe the RMT need to take this offer seriously. We’ve been fair and reasonable in our approach.”

NHS staff

The Royal College of Nursing confirmed last month that up to 100,000 of its members in England and Wales will walk out on December 15 and 20 - the first strike in the union’s 100-year history.

The RCN said nurses have had “enough of being taken for granted” as well as low pay and “unsafe” staffing levels.

More than 10,000 ambulance workers across nine NHS trusts in England and Wales will take part in the December 21 walkout.

Separately, paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other NHS staff will also walk out on December 28.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “After 12 years of Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, NHS staff have had enough.

“The last thing they want to do is take strike action but the Government has left them with no choice.”

Royal Mail

Members of the Communication Workers Union will walk out on December 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24 - throwing the Christmas mail into chaos.

The strikes follow a 48-walkout last month after workers rejected a 9% pay offer.

Buses

Bus services across London are also set to be heavily disrupted throughout December.