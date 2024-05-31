6 Easy Ways To Reduce Your Toddler's Screen Time That Aren't Complicated Or Time Consuming

Pyrosky via Getty Images Rear view of cute boy sitting on sofa watching TV

Screen time is probably one of the biggest parenting debates, there’s those who rely on it a lot throughout the day and then there are others who completely cut it out.

It’s something that is dependent on what works best for your own family, at the end of the day — you know your child best!

Advertisement

If you’re looking to cut down on your child’s screen time, one parent who has been trying to implement zero screen time for her toddler has shared some easy tips for other parents.

Azka recently went viral on Instagram after posting a video on how she gets any house work done with a toddler who does not watch TV.

Since then she has been helping others by giving them advice on what has worked for her child — and don’t worry, you don’t need to go cold turkey!

Advertisement

How can I reduce screen time for my toddler?

1. The first advice she says is to prioritise play by reducing toy clutter, having age appropriate toys available and trying out a toy rotation system to see if it optimises play for your child.

“When you lean into play and build those skills, you’ll need to rely less on screen-time and kids are less likely to invent play if they have the option of screens.

2. Set a designated time for screens and stick to it. Azka says that instead of resorting to screen multiple times throughout the day, pick a time that works for your family and allow it ONLY at that time.

“This allows you to use screens proactively rather than reactively,” she explains.

3. Make screen-time MEANINGFUL. If your child is younger than 3, co-viewing is recommended when using screens to make that experience more meaningful and educational, says the mum-of-one.

“This can be as simple as talking to them about what they’re seeing on screen during or after to make sense of what they watched,” says Azka.

Advertisement

4. Choose LOW-STIMULATING shows: When you choose low-stimulating shows, you’re choosing quality screen-time. You’re giving your kid a chance to understand what’s going on, follow the storyline and learn from it.

Azka says: “A few of my favourite low stimulating shows are: Guess How Much I Love You, Puffin Rock, Trash Truck, The Snowy Day and Frog and Toad.”

5. Always bring screen-free activities when you go out. This will help you stay prepared in case you need an activity for your child, for example, when dining out.

It doesn’t mean you have to pull it out as soon as you sit down to eat. Give your kid a chance to occupy themselves, and if needed, you can offer the activity!

6. Find ways to reset without screens. “I get it, parenting is hard and can feel like a lot in some moments. Save some activities for when you feel overwhelmed - we have a toy reserve for this purpose.

Advertisement

“And don’t underestimate the outdoors. Getting some fresh air and movement can improve everyone’s mood and might even turn around your day.”