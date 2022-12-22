Moment Two Rugby Stars Stole The Show At BBC's Sports Personality Of The Year

Kevin Sinfield holds his BBC Special Award alongside Rob Burrow during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2022 David Davies - PA Images via Getty Images

Sir Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow’s friendship became one of the prime highlights of the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year on Wednesday night.

Sinfield and Burrow are both Rugby League stars already, but they have won over a whole new legion of fans for their fundraising efforts for motor neurone disease (MND).

Burrow was diagnosed with the disease in 2019, two years after retiring.

He has been calling for better funding to cure the disease ever since, including leading a £5 million appeal to build a new centre for MND in Leeds.

Sinfield, inspired by his friend, has also raised £2.7 million for MND by running seven ultra marathons in a week, and has raised more than £7 million for the cause since Burrow’s diagnosis.

When Burrow received the Helen Rollason Award and Sinfield received a special BBC award during Wednesday’s show, there was a standing ovation from the crowd.

On stage with his wife Lindsey and Sinfield, a tearful Burrow said: “I’m inspired to keep going by my friend Kevin Sinfield, the guy who makes the impossible possible and my family as a whole how have put their lives on on hold to care for me.

“Especially my beautiful wife Lindsey and my amazing kids. Lindsey did not expect to sign up for this but she puts me first and foremost. I’m not here without her sacrifice.

“Lastly this is for all the MND warriors out there, we will not stop with finding a cure. Thanks for all your help.”

Sinfield was also emotional as he accepted his award, saying: “Rob is probably the most inspirational bloke in the UK. He has inspired us to be better friends.

“In sport and certainly in rugby, the connections you make, the friends don’t just stop when the whistle goes. Sport is powerful enough to bring communities together.”

He also took aim at the government saying: “What we witnessed was a nation that cared about the MND community. MND isn’t incurable, it’s just underfunded. We’ve got to keep fighting. We will keep banging the drum.”

The pair’s words clearly struck a chord with both the audience watching the BBC programme live and those at home, judging from the Twitter reaction.

Standing ovation for Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield honoured at #SPOTY pic.twitter.com/0ycIZhch84 — Richard Frediani (@BBCFrediani) December 21, 2022

What a moment. @Rob7Burrow and his family are truly incredible and I don’t think it’s possible for me to love Sir Kevin Sinfield anymore than I currently do pic.twitter.com/K8T1v9LbCB — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 21, 2022

Kevin Sinfield is the best of us all. He's an absolute hero. Imagine having a friend like him ❤️. The smile on Rob Burrow's face says it all. #SPOTY — Simone (@SimoneC) December 21, 2022

Absolutely broken.



Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield, just inspirational heroes.



Best award of the night #SPOTY — Jamie Fox (@jamiefox1) December 21, 2022

Just caught up with #SPOTY - I am in awe of the Burrow family and Kevin Sinfield. Heartbreaking watch at times that - great to see MND getting so much recognition #SirKev — Joseph Appleyard (@AppleyardJoseph) December 21, 2022

It wasn’t easy viewing at all but I made sure the rest of my family watched that segment of the show. Both of them are heroes, highlighting the appalling reality of MND which seems to afflict an above average percentage of super-fit elite athletes. — Christopher Beesley (@CBeesleyEcho) December 22, 2022

You cannot help but be touched by the story of Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield. People getting through the worst of times with the love, support and inspiration of others. #SPOTY — Mike Minay (@MikeMinay) December 21, 2022

The words legend and hero are readily banded about but then you see Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield and they don’t do either justice. No matter what sport you follow, you can’t help but be inspired by the pair #BBCSPOTY — Connor O'Neill (@ConnorOn95) December 21, 2022

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield: a magnificent friendship, casting light into the darkness of motor neurone disease. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) December 21, 2022

I couldn’t think of a better way of restoring a bit of dignity to our honours system than knighting Kevin Sinfield. The man is the absolute best of us https://t.co/R9tpTZL2vf — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) December 22, 2022

FLOODS of tears last night watching #SPOTY...



“What our team witnessed in November was a nation that cared about the #MND community…it made sure they have hope for the future…these people need us, their families need us…” – Kevin Sinfield



Are you finally starting to listen?! pic.twitter.com/oEpn9IcfT9 — Jayne Halhead 🇺🇦 (@Jaynes__World) December 22, 2022

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield- such deserving awards at #SPOTY #helenrollason and #specialachievement 🥰



Incredibly sad but equally as inspiring.. in fact- a gorgeous story of friendship and how sport can bring you some incredible friends. 😍



You are both amazing. pic.twitter.com/7bOGSRjRTv — Claire Lomas MBE (@claire80lomas) December 21, 2022

The pair were also awarded the freedom of Leeds, the city’s highest civic honour, this week due to the friends’ “courage, commitment and inspirational strength of character”.

Leeds City Council said: “Rob’s response to his diagnosis was typically positive and selfless, with the last three years seeing him championing the raising of funds and awareness for all those affected by the disease.

“Kevin meanwhile has followed his old friend’s lead by embarking on a series of gruelling endurance challenges that have raised millions of pounds for MND-related causes.”