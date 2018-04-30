A bereaved mother’s legal battle to secure rights that are being denied to unmarried couples has begun in the Supreme Court.

Siobhan McLaughlin is fighting to ensure parents who are not married get the same bereavement benefits as those who are married after her long-term partner died in 2014.

She has four children - Stuart, 23, Rebecca, 15, Billy, 16 and Lisa, 21 - with John Adams, who died at the age of 60.

The couple were together for 23 years but never married.

Their status meant that when Adams died of cancer, McLaughlin, 46, was unable to claim the lump sum bereavement payment of £2,000, in addition to a weekly benefit known as the widowed parent’s allowance (WPA).

If a couple are married or in a civil partnership when one partner dies, they can claim both benefits. But if they were living together without being married, they are not eligible for either.

Campaigners and lawyers have slammed the “unjust” way cohabiting parents are treated compared to those who are married.

According to the Office of National Statistics, there were 3.3 million cohabiting families in the UK in 2017. In 1996, there were fewer than half this number, with 1.5 million families.

McLaughlin said ahead of the hearing: “It is heartbreaking to even contemplate the difference this could have made. It might just have made life slightly easier. It might have meant that I could have been at home every night to prepare the supper as I had been when John was here.

“But because I had to go back to work, I am no longer there, so not only did they lose their dad they also lost me and that stability. But I have to provide for them, to pay the rent for the house and you have to go on and that’s hard.”

The Childhood Bereavement Network (CBN) estimates that about 21% more parents would be eligible for bereavement benefits if the rules were extended to include cohabiting couples who had dependent children together.