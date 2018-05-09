Sir Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following surgery on a brain haemorrhage, Manchester United have announced.
The 76-year-old former United manager is to continue his rehabilitation in hospital in Salford.
Manchester United said in a statement posted on Twitter:
“Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.
“His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.”
The football legend was rushed to hospital in Salford after being discovered collapsed at his home shortly before 9am on Saturday.
Well wishes flooded in over the weekend as football fans set aside their allegiances to send their support to Ferguson, who is hailed as one of the most successful football managers ever.
Premiership football clubs, including Everton, Arsenal and Burnley, sent in messages of support to the iconic manager.
Ferguson retired as manager of Manchester United in May 2013 after 26 years at the helm.
During his tenure, the club won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles.
In 1999 he was knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for his services to the game.