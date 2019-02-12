One of the UK’s leading architects has called for public money to be invested in housing in Africa to help solve the UK’s housing crisis.

Sir Nicholas Grimshaw, who designed Waterloo Station’s international terminal and the Eden Project, told BBC’s Newsnight the government could be spending “half our national income” building new homes in cities including Lagos in Nigeria.

He argues it would make them more attractive places to live and reduce Britain’s status as a “magnet” for migrants.

Sir Nicholas, who is launching an exhibition to mark his career, said: “I think we should in cities abroad, like Lagos and African cities or wherever ... we should be actually building in them and spending money there and making them exciting cities, so London doesn’t become such a magnet.”

He added: “And I mean real cash, I mean like half our national income. Really major cash. I think it would make such a difference.”