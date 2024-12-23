Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants Stars Jump To Blake Lively's Defence After Her Accusations Against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively in London over the summer via Associated Press

Blake Lively’s former co-stars in the 2005 teen movie The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants have shared their support for her after accusations she made about her It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

On Friday, Lively filed a legal complaint against her former director and co-star, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the movie, and a subsequent effort to deliberately “destroy” her reputation in the media.

In her complaint, Lively accuses Baldoni and the studio of embarking on a “multi-tiered plan” to damage her reputation, after she held a meeting in which she and her husband Ryan Reynolds addressed “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour” by Baldoni and a producer on the movie.

Baldoni’s legal team has branded Lively’s allegations “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious”.

On Monday morning, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn – who played Blake’s friends in The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants – spoke out in support of her on Instagram.

Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel in The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants Diyah Pera/Alcon/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

“As Blake’s friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation,” they said in a joint statement.

“Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice.

“Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding.”

“We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment,” the trio added. “We are inspired by our sister’s courage to stand up for herself and others.”

Colleen Hoover – the author who wrote the original book on which It Ends With Us was based – then reposted the women’s statement, and added her own message of support for Blake.

“Seeing these three women stand up for their friend when they know good and well they’re going to be ripped apart by the people who choose to not accept or read receipts is inspiring,” she wrote.

“I am done being afraid to post in fear of the comment section hurting my reputation. I do not care about my future legacy. I never have. I care about the people who are currently in my life, who I love and know and trust. And I care about the readers who have supported me along the way, and who reach out daily to ask where I’ve been and why I haven’t released a book in years.

“The answer is simple. We have become a cruel society of judges who expect perfection and have very little grace, and will comment with everything wrong we can find. It’s sad but it’s true and we have all been victims of it. And I don’t know how or when or if it can change, but I know that I can change my attitude toward it. So I will see you tomorrow. And the day after that. Because I like it here and I miss you.”

Prior to this, Colleen wrote on her Instagram story: “[Blake], you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”