Hospital Staff Who Treated Skripals Reveal What Happened On Day Of Poisoning

Salisbury District Hospital staff on duty the day Yulia and Sergei Skripal were poisoned in March have said once the nerve agent was detected “all the evidence was there that they would not survive”.

Speaking exclusively to BBC Newsnight, Sister Sarah Clark, told how initially the case appeared more or less routine.

She said: “We were just told that there were two patients down in the emergency department who were critically unwell and they would be coming up to the unit.”

But after police identified the victims as Yulia Skripal and her father, one-time Russian spy, Sergei, it became apparent it may not be an ordinary case.

Dr Stephen Jukes, the Intensive Care Consultant who treated the Skripals a week after they arrived at the hospital, said on admission the medical team suspected both were suffering an opioid overdose but the diagnosis quickly changed to a nerve agent poisoning.

BBC Newsnight was told that at first it was simply a matter of keeping the Skripals alive.

They were heavily sedated and given heavy doses of drugs designed to protect them from the effects of the poison, identified as Novichok, to help re-start their bodies’ natural production of a key enzyme.