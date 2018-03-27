Skwawkbox Accused Of 'Bullying And Intimidating' MPs Who Protested Against Anti-Semitism

PA Wire/PA Images Labour MP Stella Creasy has hit out at an approach from pro-Corbyn blog Skwawkbox just hours after an antisemitism rally

Labour MPs who attended a rally against anti-Semitism within their party say they have been “bullied and intimidated” for standing up for Jewish members. More than 40 MPs and peers have signed an open letter to Corbyn-supporting website The Skwawkbox after its editor demanded they provide examples of occasions on which they had stood up to other forms of racism, including Islamophobia. The members were given a deadline of 5pm on Tuesday by which to respond, along with any additional comments they wanted to make.

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images A placard at the antisemitism rally outside Parliament on Monday

It follows a protest staged in Parliament Square on Monday, in which leading British Jewish organisations accused Jeremy Corbyn of failing to tackle anti-Semitism among his supporters. Creasy told HuffPost UK any suggestion MPs who attended had failed to stand up to other forms of racism was untrue. “This is not only divisive - it is also fake,” she added. “Whether it’s Ian Austin organising to visit lots of mosques in his constituency, Wes Streeting chairing the APPG on British Muslims or me working with Tell Mama, this attack is clearly without any foundation.”

That bizarre pro-Corbyn blog is targeting MPs who supported the #EnoughIsEnough antisemitism demonstration. Wholesome. pic.twitter.com/mTte6o7iyT — John Woodcock (@JWoodcockMP) March 27, 2018

A spokesperson for Tell Mama, which monitors incidents of anti-Muslim hatred in the UK, said Creasy was one of the first politicians to pro-actively approach the organisation when ‘Punish A Muslim’ letters were sent to households across the country earlier this month. “She kept in touch regularly with us and provided re-assurance that whatever needed to be done would be done to reduce fears for the very small number of people who received the letter in her constituency,” they added. “We welcomed her pro-activity and constant communication with us on this matter.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Members of the Jewish community hold a protest against Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn and anti-semitism in the Labour party, outside the British Houses of Parliament

“She is not alone - across Labour we have seen many MPs speak out on Islamophobia and hate crime. Those who want to say it is a choice between doing so only seek to pit communities against each other, and we will not support their divisive agenda.” Nick Lowles, chief executive of the anti-fascist group Hope Not Hate, said: “Jeremy Corbyn has responded to concerns voiced by many in the Jewish community – coming together in an unprecedented gathering outside Parliament last night – accepting that antisemitism has surfaced within Labour, that it has caused pain to the Jewish community, and pledging to redouble efforts to ‘bring this anxiety to an end’.

