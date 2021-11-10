Adam Boulton on the set of Sky News Sky News

Sky News journalist Adam Boulton has announced he’s stepping down from the station after 33 years.

Adam has been at the broadcaster since its launch in 1989, and in that time has held the position of political editor, as well as his current title of editor-at-large.

He said in a statement: “I am immensely proud of all we have achieved at Sky News. It has been an honour to be part of the team that founded Britain’s first rolling news channel, transforming the way news and politics are covered in this country and around the world.

“My career has been at two start-ups – TV-am and Sky. Now, after six Prime Ministers, seven US Presidents, and eight Sky CEOs, it is time for new things.”

In a subsequent interview with The Times, Adam elaborated further on the reasons behind the mutual decision for him to leave, telling them it “looks like direction which Sky News wants to go over the next few years is not one that’s a particularly good fit for me”.

🎙️“We all think we got there on merit. I like to think we did, but nonetheless, on balance, a disproportionate number of people like me got there on merit"



Adam Boulton is leaving Sky. It’s over for the public school, Oxbridge, male old guard, he says https://t.co/mfnrRogoxK — The Times (@thetimes) November 10, 2021

“There’s always a changing of the guard in television,” he said. “Television is very sensitive to the idea of diversity.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he also highlighted what he perceived as a “kind of move against the baby-boomers” within the media industry, adding: “The fact that we’ve had less time at the peak is just the way it goes.”

After the announcement of his exit from Sky News, Adam received a wave of support from his peers on social media, including messages from several of his colleagues:

My dear friend and colleague @adamboultonSKY calling it a day. Sky News would not have been a success without his insightful expertise. We will miss you Adam xhttps://t.co/q5HTHW7fb2 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) November 10, 2021

Seems like yesterday we left TVam for an unknown start-up called 'Sky'... where has that time gone? — Simon McCoy (@SimonMcCoyTV) November 10, 2021

Adam's leaving after 33 yrs. A hugely significant force, not in just our newsroom, but in the very fabric of British politics & broadcasting. I grew up watching Adam & was lucky enough to work with him. An absolute titan. We will miss you @adamboultonSKYhttps://t.co/btuWIJRvhC — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) November 10, 2021

A titan of political news broadcasting. Congrats on a brilliant innings @adamboultonSKY 👏👏 https://t.co/hFyqPbi7L0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 10, 2021

Sad that @adamboultonSKY is leaving us. His political recall is unmatched and, for me at least, intimidating! Yet as @skynewssarah says, he has never made me feel inferior. He's the best kind of colleague - supportive, hard-working and he expects the best from us. We'll miss him — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) November 10, 2021

Hard to imagine Sky without the legend that is @adamboultonSKY. Huge part of the reason it’s the respected successful broadcaster it is today. He’s also a really generous, kind and supportive colleague. Big loss. pic.twitter.com/gonIuykzZs — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) November 10, 2021