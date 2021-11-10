Sky News journalist Adam Boulton has announced he’s stepping down from the station after 33 years.
Adam has been at the broadcaster since its launch in 1989, and in that time has held the position of political editor, as well as his current title of editor-at-large.
He said in a statement: “I am immensely proud of all we have achieved at Sky News. It has been an honour to be part of the team that founded Britain’s first rolling news channel, transforming the way news and politics are covered in this country and around the world.
“My career has been at two start-ups – TV-am and Sky. Now, after six Prime Ministers, seven US Presidents, and eight Sky CEOs, it is time for new things.”
In a subsequent interview with The Times, Adam elaborated further on the reasons behind the mutual decision for him to leave, telling them it “looks like direction which Sky News wants to go over the next few years is not one that’s a particularly good fit for me”.
“There’s always a changing of the guard in television,” he said. “Television is very sensitive to the idea of diversity.”
Elsewhere in the interview, he also highlighted what he perceived as a “kind of move against the baby-boomers” within the media industry, adding: “The fact that we’ve had less time at the peak is just the way it goes.”
After the announcement of his exit from Sky News, Adam received a wave of support from his peers on social media, including messages from several of his colleagues: