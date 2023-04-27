Watch The Heartwarming Moment Reporter Spots Uncle In Crowd Of Sudan Evacuees

Yousra Elbagir had an emotional reunion with her uncle while she was reporting on the Sudan crisis in Saudi Arabia Sky News

A reporter appeared to have a completely unplanned reunion with her uncle after he was evacuated from Sudan live on air on Thursday.

Sky News’ Africa correspondent, Yousra Elbagir, was reporting from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah when she happened to spot her relative amid the crowds of evacuees at the King Faisal Naval Base.

Discussing her reporting with her team, Elbagir can be heard saying, “maybe we do one more interview”, before suddenly exclaiming: “On my god, that’s my uncle! That’s my uncle!”

She quickly moves between the crowds with the camera following her before crying out: “Uncle!”

Within just a few seconds, she had grabbed him in an emotional embrace as he kissed her head.

According to the Sky News’ subtitles, Elbagir’s uncle immediately starts asking if she’s OK, and she replied: “I’m good!”

He kissed her cheek and said again: “God bless you.”

They have another hug before Elbagir said: “I didn’t know that you came here.”

″We went yesterday. Thank God,” he explained, before adding: “I can’t talk, I’m tired.”

As she prepared to move away, Elbagir said she’d pass on the news to her mother, and added: “One day we will all be in Sudan together, God willing.”

Fighting in Sudan first broke out on April 15, with all of the countries’ civilians caught up a power struggle between two warring generals.

Countries have desperately tried to evacuate both government staff and any of their own citizens who might be trapped there, but the ceasefire the two factions agreed to ends at midnight on Thursday.