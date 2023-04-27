Safe And Legal Routes Into UK 'Don't Exist' For Sudan Refugees, Minister Admits

British Nationals being evacuated from Khartoum, Sudan by UK military personnel. PO Phot Arron Hoare via PA Media

Refugees fleeing war-torn Sudan do not have a safe and legal way to enter the UK, a government minister has admitted.

Andrew Mitchell’s comments appeared to put him at odds with home secretary Suella Braverman, who has claimed they can apply for asylum via the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Advertisement

Sudan has been plunged into crisis in recent days amid a bitter power struggle between rival military factions.

More than 500 British nationals have so far been evacuated out of Sudan as part of a government rescue mission.

Appearing on Sky News last night, Mitchell, who is a Foreign Office minister, was asked by presenter Sophy Ridge what “safe and legal routes” a Sudanese person could use to claim asylum in the UK.

He said: “Well, at the moment those safe and legal routes don’t exist.

“But the prime minister in the changes that we are making as part of the [Illegal Migration Bill] has said that we will be seeking to set up safe and legal routes.

Advertisement

“There’s a package in order to stop the awful cross-channel trade that has been perpetrated by the people smugglers. There’s a package there and it includes developing safe and legal routes.”

Safe and legal routes for someone in Sudan to claim asylum in the UK 'don't exist', says Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell MP.



He adds that the government has set up a 'package to stop' people smugglers.#Ridge https://t.co/ZoMhCmTrtv



📺Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/QHIEbBp5Is — Sophy Ridge on Sunday & The Take (@RidgeOnSunday) April 26, 2023

But also speaking on Sky News yesterday morning, Braverman said: “If you are someone who is fleeing Sudan for humanitarian reasons, there are various mechanisms you can use. The UNHCR is present in the region and they are the right mechanism by which people should apply if they wish to seek asylum in the UK.”

"There is no good reason for anybody to get into a small boat to cross the Channel in search of a new life in the UK."@SuellaBraverman is asked what will happen if people fleeing the war in Sudan attempt to cross the Channel.



More: https://t.co/oLwydfQf16



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/4kMNAXM8yk — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 26, 2023

However, that was denied by the UNHCR, which said in a statement: “UNHCR wishes to clarify that there is no mechanism through which refugees can approach UNHCR with the intention of seeking asylum in the UK. There is no asylum visa or ‘queue’ for the United Kingdom.”