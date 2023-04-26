'Why Didn't We Do It Earlier?': Kay Burley Slams Suella Braverman Over UK's Sudan Airlift

Kay Burley clashed with Suella Braverman on Sky Sky News

Suella Braverman was left squirming after struggling to explain why the UK did not evacuate British civilians from Sudan more quickly.

The home secretary was grilled by Sky News presenter Kay Burley after an RAF airlift of those stranded in the war-torn country finally began.

Braverman said an “extensive operation” was now underway, despite the fact that just 39 people were on board the first flight.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said “many more” flights carrying British nationals will leave the country into Wednesday as warring factions have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire

However, the government has faced criticism for initially only evacuating diplomatic staff, despite other countries making arrangements for civilians to get out as well.

Burley said: “Germany’s foreign minister says they would never leave their citizens to their own devices in Sudan - unlike other countries. Obviously a dig at the Brits. What would you say in response to that?”

The home secretary said: “I would refute that suggestion that that is a criticism of the United Kingdom - we’re in a very different situation to other countries.

“We’ve got a larger cohort of British nationals in Sudan compared to many other countries. We have an extensive operation to support diplomats, but also British nationals, British passport holders, their dependents and we’ve commenced our evacuation mission.”

Burley hit back: “Why didn’t we bring civilians out earlier?”

Braverman replied: “Well we are, that is what we are doing.”

As the exchange grew more testy, the presenter said again: “Why didn’t we do it earlier?”

The home secretary responded: “We are doing it now.”

But Burley said: “But why didn’t we do it earlier? The Germans say we were slower. The Germans and French were bringing out British citizens because we weren’t doing it.”

Braverman said: “I don’t think it’s right to make this some kind of competition. The UK has a very different scenario and community and cohort in terms of numbers compared to other countries.

“The UK government has been overseeing and monitoring the situation very closely for weeks now. A decision has been made on the back of proper planning and proper assessment of the security and risks posed in Sudan.”

Burley then pointed out that British civilians are having to make their own way to the airport where the rescue flights are waiting.

“They’re still in as much danger - there’s a ceasefire in place, but it’s a loose ceasefire,” she said.

The home secretary replied: “That is the assessment based on security matters which have informed that decision. This is a standard practice.

“I’m not going to sit here in a studio in London and dictate what should be happening on the ground.”

Sunak yesterday defended the UK’s tactics, saying it was “right” to give diplomats priority “because they were being targeted”.