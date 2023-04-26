Minister Slammed Over 'Disgusting' And 'Sickening' Comment About Migrants

Robert Jenrick is under fire for claiming uncontrolled migration threatens to “cannibalise” the compassion of the British public.
The senior Tory has been accused of using “dog whistle politics” in a speech he made to the Policy Exchange think-tank on Tuesday.
The immigration minister told the audience: “Put simply, excessive, uncontrolled migration threatens to cannibalise that compassion that marks out the British people.”
Jenrick went on to claim that those crossing the Channel have “completely different lifestyles and values” to those in the UK and tend to settle in “already hyper diverse areas”.
He claimed this undermines the “cultural cohesiveness” that binds diverse groups together.
Commentator Narinder Kaur said: “Absolutely horrible words to use on those seeking refuge.
“Cannibalise? This is what I mean...what happened to Britain being tolerant and welcoming?”
Former Jeremy Corbyn aide James Schneider tweeted: “What an utterly disgusting thing to say.
“They attack refugees to distract from the organised theft from most people by a tiny few, facilitated by the government.
“Refugees didn’t cut publish services, slash wages or hand out billions to the super rich.”
One social media user described Jenrick’s words as “sickening” and added: “Using the word ‘cannibalise’ is degrading and dehumanising.”
“How dare Robert Jenrick use emotionally highly-charged expressions such as ‘to cannibalise our compassion’ when referring to refugees,” another added.
One described it as “the worst kind of dog whistle politics” that “incites hatred”.
Asked whether she agreed with Jenrick’s view, home secretary Suella Braverman said: “I think that the people coming here illegally do possess values which are at odds with our country.
“We are seeing heightened levels of criminality when related to the people who’ve come on boats related to drug dealing, exploitation, prostitution.
“There are real challenges which go beyond the migration issue of people coming here illegally. We need to ensure that we bring an end to the boat crossings.”