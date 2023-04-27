What's The Latest In Sudan?

The UK has undertaken a military operation to evacuate British nationals from Sudan, due to escalating violence. Handout via Getty Images

An outbreak of fighting in Sudan has left international governments scrambling to get both diplomats and civilians out safely, as soon as possible.

But the situation is moving quickly, the current ceasefire is expected to end soon and the UK has made it clear that it is not going to deploy troops to make sure every last British passport-holder can get out.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why is there fighting in Sudan?

The country, in the north-east of Africa, is one of the largest ones across the continent. But it is also known as one of the poorest, and has had an unstable political landscape for years.

It’s essentially a power struggle between the leader of the Sudanese army, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the leader of the paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (also known as the Hemedti).

The pair were meant to be leading a council of generals together, but now have different plans on how to govern the country.

Tensions escalated when RSF troops were deployed around the country, as it was seen as an aggression move. Fighting then began on April 15.

Civilians have been roped in too, because much of the conflict is about controlling key infrastructure.

At least 459 people have been killed since the violence began, although this is just an estimate and real numbers might be much higher.

The UN has also warned that a quarter of a million Sudanese are displaced, with residents in the capital facing a lack of food, water, electricity, cash and fuel.

A man walks by a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. via Associated Press

Why was there backlash over the UK’s reaction?

The UK’s first evacuation flight was carried out last Sunday, although it sparked outrage after the government revealed it only removed UK diplomats and workers affiliated to the government.

It was revealed that there were about 4,000 British-passport holders in Sudan, 2,000 of whom had contacted the UK government for evacuation.

However, on Monday, they were all told to just stay indoors by ministers as there was nothing they could do for the time being.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly defended the UK’s slow evacuation in an interview with the BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Thursday.

He said: “All journeys are risky – this is an active war zone.

“Whilst there were bullets flying around Khartoum, our advice was for British people to stay out of the conflict zone.

“Other nations attempted to move and were sadly caught up in that conflict – all these things are a difficult balance.”

Why did civilian evacuations suddenly start?

The two sides agreed to a 72-hour truce on Monday night. However, it’s meant to end at midnight on Thursday local time (10pm).

As of Wednesday night, six flights have evacuated 536 British nationals mainly from Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, to Cyprus and then to London.

Tunisians evacuated from Sudan with military aircraft of the Tunisian Air Force, due to clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Does this mean the danger is averted?

No, not at all.

Not only are there just hours left to get any Brits left in the country who want to leave out, but the progress so far suggests the government may not be able to get everyone out in time before the ceasefire lifts.

Cleverly also told reporters that “we cannot guarantee how many further flights will depart once the ceasefire ends”.

Less than two years since the UK was part of the West’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left many people affiliated with the UK abandoned in a land now run by the Taliban. So, the government is certainly feeling the pressure to evacuate as many as possible right now.

But there are also worries about how people even get to the areas where the flights take off, with some unable to access petrol to drive there.

The government is also not planning on introducing coaches to shuttle evacuees to the essential exit point, after a “small number” of attempted convoys had been attacked.

Cleverly explained: “It’s not possible for us to give protected convoys from what could potentially have been a large number of locations.”

The government is also refusing to bring in UK Special Forces to help because it would mean the UK was officially involved in the fighting, although the idea that people could be taken by ship from Port Sudan has not yet been ruled out.

However, this could all change quickly, as the ceasefire deadline looms.

What are Brits in Sudan being advised to do?

Cleverly said he does not know what will happen next – but told BBC Breakfast that for Brits in Sudan “now is the time to move”.

He also told Sky News: ”We cannot predict exactly what will happen when that ceasefire ends, but what we do know is it will be much, much harder, potentially impossible.

“So, what we’re saying to British nationals is if you’re hesitant, if you’re weighing up your options, our strong, strong advice is to go through Wadi Seidna whilst the ceasefire is up and running.

“There are planes, there is capacity, we will lift you out.

“I’m not able to make those same assurances once a ceasefire has ended. ”

Has Germany complained about the UK?

There were reports that Germany has complained that the UK sent in its forces to evacuate its diplomats over the weekend without the Sudanese army’s permission.

Germany supposedly said this jeopardised other nations’ evacuation efforts. The BBC’s sources said that Sudan did give permission.

Cleverly also claimed: “Obviously we see a situation in Sudan where... communications within the Sudanese system are often disrupted, so I will of course look at the circumstances of that.”

What next?

The UN envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, has told the BBC he is trying to organise an extension to the current US-organised truce.

The president of the neighbouring nation, South Sudan (which split from Sudan in July 2011) is trying to organise face-to-face discussions between warring parties.

President Salva Kiir has had a response from the Sudanese army saying it was willing to send a representative about extending the truce, but RSF has not yet responded.

The UK has also revealed that it will not be setting up a new refugee scheme for those fleeing Sudan, meaning there are no safe and legal routes into the country.