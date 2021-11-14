Sleaze Scandal: Boris Johnson Admits 'I Could Have Handled Things Better'

Boris Johnson has given his closest statement to an apology yet over the sleaze scandal, saying: “Things could certainly have been handled better by me.”

The prime minister made the comments when quizzed on sleaze allegations engulfing Westminster.

Johnson told a Downing Street press conference: “Of course, I think that things could certainly have been handled better let me put it that way...by me.”

The floodgates were opened when No10 tried to save Conservative Party MP Owen Paterson from suspension last week after he was found to have broken the rules by lobbying the government.