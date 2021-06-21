We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that the past year has been utterly draining. We could probably all do with a big sleep to recuperate, but nodding off isn’t always so easy.

Multiple studies from around the world have linked the Covid-19 pandemic to poor sleep, nightmares and difficulty nodding off. Unsurprisingly, stress and anxiety are largely to blame for keeping us up at night, but it doesn’t help that bedtime routines were thrown off for months for children and adults alike.

With the UK looking towards the final stage of lockdown, though, it’s time to get back on track. Refreshing yourself on the principles of good “sleep hygiene” is a good place to start, with habits like reducing screen time before bed, sticking to a regular bedtime and avoiding stimulating food and drink.

Once you’ve nailed the basics, there’s a range of products you can buy to help create a restful environment at home and get you in the mood to snooze.

From scented candles to pillow sprays, soft pillows and weighted blankets, these deals from Amazon Prime Day will have you counting down the hours until bedtime. Check out some of our favourite sleepy selections below.

