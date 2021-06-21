Life

20 Dreamy Sleep Essentials On Amazon To Help You Relax And Recharge

These Amazon Prime Day deals on blankets, pillows, candles and more will help you get in the mood to snooze.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that the past year has been utterly draining. We could probably all do with a big sleep to recuperate, but nodding off isn’t always so easy.

Multiple studies from around the world have linked the Covid-19 pandemic to poor sleep, nightmares and difficulty nodding off. Unsurprisingly, stress and anxiety are largely to blame for keeping us up at night, but it doesn’t help that bedtime routines were thrown off for months for children and adults alike.

With the UK looking towards the final stage of lockdown, though, it’s time to get back on track. Refreshing yourself on the principles of good “sleep hygiene” is a good place to start, with habits like reducing screen time before bed, sticking to a regular bedtime and avoiding stimulating food and drink.

Once you’ve nailed the basics, there’s a range of products you can buy to help create a restful environment at home and get you in the mood to snooze.

From scented candles to pillow sprays, soft pillows and weighted blankets, these deals from Amazon Prime Day will have you counting down the hours until bedtime. Check out some of our favourite sleepy selections below.

1
This popular pillow spray is 35% off
Amazon
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, now £12.75 (was £19.50)
2
Save 35% on this Elemis muscle soak
Amazon
Elemis Aching Muscle Super Soak, now £25.68 (was £39.50)
3
This Alexa-compatible diffuser has 11% off
Amazon
Meross Smart Diffuser (compatible with Alexa and Google Home), now £30.99 (was £35)
4
This Neal's Yard bath foam is 40% off
Amazon
Neal's Yard Remedies Organic Aromatic Foaming Bath, now £9.25 (was £5.50)
5
Save £10 on Yankee Candle's sleep diffuser
Amazon
Yankee Candle Sleep Diffuser Starter Kit, now £29.99 (was £39.99)
6
Enjoy this pillow mist at half price
Amaon
Tisserand Aromatherapy, Sleep Better Pillow Mist, now £5.10 (was £10.20)
7
Track sleep with Fitbit's Versa 2, 40% off
Amazon
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, now £119 (was £199.99)
8
Get 32% off this highly-rated pillow
Amazon
Sweetnight Pillow Bed Pillow for Neck Pain, now £16.49 (was £24.19)
9
Dreamland's reduced mattress protector responds to temperature as you sleep
Amazon
Dreamland Intelliheat Faux Fur Electric Mattress Protector, now £48.49 (was £59.99)
10
Enjoy a foot spa at 30% off
Amazon
Beurer FB35 Foot Spa with Aromatherapy, now £38.49 (was £54.99)
11
Get cosy with this weighted blanket at 21% off
Amazon
Silentnight Weighted Blanket, now £54.99 (was £69.99)
12
This Yankee Candle is 36% off
Amazon
Yankee Candle, Lemon Lavender Scented, now £15.99 (was £24.99)
13
Snooze with these sleep headphones for under £15
Amazon
Navly Sleep Band Headphones, now £13.59 (was £21.99)
14
This back massager is 38% off
Amazon
Wahl Deep Tissue Back Massager, now £49.99 (was £79.99)
15
Save £40 on this under-mattress sleep analyser
Amazon
Withings Sleep Analyzer, now £89.95 (was £129.95)
16
Phillips' smart sleep light is almost half price
Amazon
Philips Sleep and Wake-up Light, now £99.99 (was £189.99)
17
This sleep oil is 50% off
Amazon
Garnier Organic Hemp Multi-Restore Night Sleeping Oil, now £5.99 (was £11.97)
18
Try these essential oil roller balls at 41% off
Amazon
Tisserand Aromatherapy, The Little Box of Sleep, now £7.99 (was £13.45)
19
This Works' luxurious candle is 30%
Amazon
This Works Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle, now £18.20 (was £26)
20
This anti-pollution sleep mask is 63% off
Amazon
Procal Overnight Face Mask, now £5.59 (was £14.99)
