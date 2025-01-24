Here's How Much Your Metabolism Slows Down (By Age)

Ales Krivec via Unsplash Your metabolism rate remains fairly steady from 20 years old until 60, research suggests.

Your body faces a lot of change as you age. For instance, did you know the amount of times you need to get up at night to pee (and the number of nighttime wake-ups in general) shift as you grow older?

So too does your muscle mass ― an article published in Current Opinion in Rheumatology says the decline starts at roughly 40, and can lead to as much as 50% muscle loss by the time we’re 80.

Advertisement

This is partly why people say their “metabolism” ― which is basically how your body uses food and drink to keep you alive ― changes over time.

The lower your muscle mass is, the “lower” your metabolism is (in other words your body has less “use” for the fuel you give it).

That, alongside regular cell degradation over time, means older people often do have a “slower” metabolism.

Advertisement

But how quick is the change, and when does it start?

Here’s how much your metabolism may slow by age

Everyone’s different when it comes to how much their metabolism changes ― a very active older adult is likely to have a “faster” metabolism than an inactive one, for instance.

What’s more, a 2021 paper published in the journal Science found that, on average, metabolic rate dropped by about 0.7% a year starting after 60.

Harvard points out that that’s a lot later than most would expect.

The study found we reach our “peak” metabolic rate far sooner than you might think, with data suggesting your daily energy expenditure plateaus just after 20 and doesn’t budge much until age 63, on average.

Advertisement

How can I speed up my metabolism?

Exercise, especially strength and resistance training, can help to “speed up” your metabolism (or, more accurately, increase its energy demand at rest), no matter your age.

Scientists found impressive muscle-rebuilding results among those who picked up their first weight at 70.

Medical News Today adds that eating enough and at regular times, consuming enough protein, reducing stress, getting enough sleep, and staying hydrated can all help too.