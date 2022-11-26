Life
shoppingHome and GardenCleaningkitchen

31 Small But Smart Buys That Everyone – Including You – Needs In Their Life

I've come to the uncomfortable conclusion that I've been outsmarted by a butter knife.

 and  

Shopping Writer

Game-changing buys that you won't believe you lived without
Buzzfeed / Amazon / HuffPost
Game-changing buys that you won't believe you lived without

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

There are certain tasks that we all struggle with, from stopping the soap from going soggy in the shower (*shudders*) to preventing your nail polish from instantly chipping, sigh. But, the good news is that there are some tried and tested, super handy products that can help with these kinds of issues.

Now, there are certain things you splurge on and end up feeling like you’ve wasted your money, right? But, we’re here to tell you that these clever buys below are definitely that type – in fact, these are the sort of buys you’ll wonder why you didn’t buy sooner.

You know the saying, work smarter, not harder? Well, these products are, without a doubt, the absolute definition of that concept.

1
Amazon
Sick of tearing your bread when you spread hard butter on it? Same. These genius knives create delicate curls, so even refrigerated butter will become spreadable!
They've got holes on the top of their blades to create easy-to-spread curls of butter rather than the clumps that regular knives take off. They're dishwasher-safe, and they look incredible too!
£10.99 for two at Amazon
2
Amazon
Prevent food waste and reduce your use of tinfoil and clingfilm by nabbing these genius silicone can lids.
These freezer and dishwasher-safe lids will create an airtight seal for everything from your baked beans to your dog food! Because there's three in a pack, you can colour-code each one for different jobs.
£2.15 for three at Amazon
3
Amazon
This waterproof cover will keep your rotary washing line clean and dry when it's not in use.
It's made using a long-lasting and water-resistant PVC material, so it's no wonder that so many customers have been wowed by how well this cover works! Simply fold up your washing line, place this bad boy over it, and zip it up – you'll never have to face those annoying droplets again.
£13.19 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Banish the lint from your tumble dryer's vent by snapping up this flexible brush!
Not only will removing the lint from your tumble dryer make your appliance run more smoothly, but it'll also get rid of a serious fire hazard! Reviewers love how flexible and easy to maneuver this brush is, and its densely-packed bristles will pick up even the smallest pieces of fluff in no time.
£7.60 at Amazon
5
Amazon
You'll always have somewhere to store your kitchen sponge thanks to this clever holder that has suction cups on its back.
It'll drain *and* store your kitchen sponge at the same time, so it won't have a chance to fester in the sink and become stinky! The suction cups have some serious staying power too – not bad for under £4, right?
£4.34 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Keep your clothes smelling fresh (and prevent them from falling victim to mildew) by nabbing these hanging dehumidifiers.
They'll absorb all the excess moisture from inside your wardrobe and will last for up to six weeks!
£6.97 for three at Amazon
7
Amazon
Ensure that you don't accidentally hurt your fingers during food prep by using this (low-key genius) stainless steel guard.
Simply slip it over your fingers and chop your food as you normally would! Its stainless steel material is rust-resistant and dishwasher-friendly.
£2.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Want to freeze that leftover chilli but hate defrosting the whole tub to get *one* serving out? Same. These reusable bags will allow you to take out single portions of your frozen leftovers!
If you love to cook, you're probably sick of the waste and expense of using endless disposable freezer bags. These ones are made with a durable and freezer-safe material, and people love that their zipper seals provide a completely airtight environment.
£4.58 for ten at Amazon
9
Amazon
You can put your own coffee grounds into these reusable pods.
Coffee pods are pricey and if you use them daily, they can lead to a lot of plastic waste as well. These dishwasher-safe alternatives fit all Dulce Gusto machines!
£8.29 for three at Amazon
10
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Smooth and plumpen your skin by using this moisturising retinol cream!
This luxuriously thick cream is packed full of brightening vitamin C and moisturising hyaluronic acid! The retinol in here chemically exfoliates, banishing dead cells and revealing the brighter, fresher-looking layer underneath.
£8.09 at Amaozn
11
Amazon
These compostable wipes will prevent your pet from bringing mud into your home.
They're made from an extra-thick fabric that your pet's claws won't tear through, and reviewers say these wipes are a great way to remove dirt from the nooks and crannies of their furry friend's paws. They've got a gentle lavender scent and contain moisturising shea butter too!
£12.47 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Lighter always running out of gas? Don't worry – this flameless USB-powered one has got you covered.
It's completely rechargeable, so you won't have to deal with the mess and hassle of refills. Plus, you can angle its flexible nozzle towards whatever surface you want to light.
£9.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
If you're sick of throwing out disposable pads for your flat mop, the chances are that you'll love these washable microfibre covers.
Simply chuck these bad boys in the washing machine whenever they get a little grubby! You can use them wet or dry – customers say they're compatible with a wide range of flat mops.
£6.99 for three at Amazon
14
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This adjustable bed desk might just change the way you work from home.
There came a point where I just had to accept that I'm going to spend most of my work day in bed, and that's when I bought this bed desk. It's made typing about 2,500% more comfortable for me! It also gives me a place to put my food so that I don't have to face a crumb-filled duvet, and its adjustable panel allows me to view movies while lying down too (ugh, the dream).
£23.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
If the reviews are anything to go by, it looks like this anti-dryness shampoo really will get rid of those annoying flakes from your scalp.
Its formula contains exfoliating salicylic acid, antibacterial zinc, hydrating argan oil, hair-strengthening castor oil, and so many more nourishing ingredients. Reviewers say it's helped to reduce itchiness and flaking after just a couple of uses!
£8.09 at Amazon
16
Amazon
This handy tool means you can work out whether or not your batteries are dead without having to try tons of combinations in your devices.
You can fit any size of battery into this device and close the sliding end down to secure it into place. The power level in the battery will then be displayed on a lil' screen, so you'll know exactly how charged your batteries are!
£3.10 at Amazon
17
Amazon
Take the hassle out of removing beer bottle caps by nabbing this magnetic opener.
You'll just have to push this opener down over the neck of your beer bottles to remove their caps, no fiddly leverage required!
£8.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Avoid that annoying splash when you turn your taps on by nabbing these rubber swirls.
Soak these in warm water and fit them over your taps' spouts for a simple installation! You can use these to direct the water from your tap in your preferred direction too, so they'll make rinsing down your sink easy.
£5.89 for two at Amazon
19
Amazon
I can't believe I'm only finding out about these self-adhesive utensil holders now. They'll keep your countertops and cutlery drawers clutter-free!
Clean the surface you want to place these holders on, apply them using the self-adhesive backing included in the pack, and you're done. You can rotate the hooks for easy access once they've been installed!
£9.99 for four at Amazon
20
Amazon
I'm just saying, this ingrown toenail kit has gotten some incredible reviews.
This seven-piece kit includes a deeply satisfying nail lifter, a cuticle pusher, a durable metal emery board, some angled clippers, and two precise pointed files — people love how easy the set is to use!
£9.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
Keep your herbs alive with minimal effort by using this self-watering plant pot.
Any water you place in the base of this pot will gradually get absorbed by your plant's soil as and when it needs it via a stick irrigation system. The set includes a water level indicator, so you'll know when the reservoir is due a refill! Some reviewers say they've gone up to twelve weeks on one fill (woah).
£12.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
This clever tech pillow lets you fall asleep listening to your fave music or podcast without any uncomfortable headphones digging into your ears.
Plug your phone or tablet into this, stick on your fave tunes or podcasts, and you're done! The undetectable speakers inside will play the sound directly from your pillow.
£24 at Amazon
23
Amazon
This (frankly genius) over-the-door rack will 1) dry your clothes quickly while you go about your day and 2) keep your floor space clear.
It offers a whopping seven metres of drying space without cluttering up your bedroom floor or corridor! Reviewers love how much laundry it holds at once.
£15.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
You'll finally be able to clean those hard-to-reach surfaces thanks to this handy telescopic squeegee! It's ideal for shower doors and large windows.
There's a rubber blade on one side and a sponge on the other, making it the perfect choice for a wide range of different tasks.
£11.86 at Amazon
25
Amazon
This frosted glass dispenser is here to help you get the most out of your hand soap.
Mix your soap with water, chuck the combination in this genius dispenser, and its clever pump design will aerate and lather up the fluid to get as many suds as possible out of a tiny amount of soap.
£14.03 at Amazon
26
Amazon
This supportive V-shaped pillow is ideal for pretty much anybody who wants to sit up in bed.
I wish I was the kind of person who sat at a desk while working from home, but in reality I spend about 90% of my time in bed. My weird half-sitting, half-lying down typing position was really bad for my back though, which is why I'm so glad I bought this V-shaped cushion! It's the perfect shape for my purposes, and it's the right mixture of soft and supportive too.
£10.95 at Amazon
27
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
Brighten AND exfoliate your skin with this (impressively inexpensive) vitamin C serum.
Valeza uses hers every night and has seen a genuine improvement in her skin's texture over time. The slightly orangey scent and super lightweight formula have a soothing effect when applied, too.
£6.87 at Amazon
28
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This Seche Vite topcoat will keep your nail polish looking salon-fresh for way longer than it'd last otherwise. Reviewers love its silky, chip-resistant finish!
Home manicures barely used to last me a day, partly because when I saw a loose bit of varnish I couldn't resist picking it off (I know, I know). This topcoat's finish is too hard to be picked at, though – I feel like I'm wearing gels! It bonds your nail varnish to the nail beds underneath, so your manicure can stay put for weeks.
£7.20 at Amazon
29
Muinat Abdul / BuzzFeed
You'll be able to take long-distance selfies hassle-free thanks to this wireless Bluetooth clicker.
You just connect it to your iPhone or Android and it helps you take pictures from a distance – no more awkward selfies. It cost barely over a fiver, and it's really simple to set up too.
£5.29 at Amazon
30
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
This soap saver will keep your sink protected from the stickiness of wet bar soaps.
It's so simple, but according to my coworker, it really does work. Air circulates through the plastic and helps to dry the soap on top! Neither side of this soap saver has gotten sticky yet, so she's pretty wowed.
£3.98 at Amazon
31
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
Okay, but just look at how well this eyelash lift kit works!
This lil' lash lift kit is surprisingly quick and easy to use, gives salon-style results, and will last you a good eight to ten uses! It might be time to put your eyelash curlers into early retirement.
£18.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction