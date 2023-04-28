Do You Love The Smell Of Morning Breath? You're Not Alone, Apparently

Moyo Studio via Getty Images Am I fresh?

We’ve all heard people talking about how they love the smell of babies’ heads – but it turns out some of us love the smell of morning breath, too.

Yep, as a country, it seems we’re into all kinds of weird smells from Dettol to coins. And dog breath.

A survey of 2,000 Brits conducted in April for Supplies For Candles found that there is no limit to the kind of scent that Brits enjoy.

Here’s the list of the most popular guilty pleasure scents the report uncovered:

1. Babies (68%)

2. Bonfire (66%)

3. Dettol (63%)

4. Old books (60%)

5. Nail varnish (59%)

6. Paper (57%)

7. Blown out candle (56)

8. Paint (53%)

9. Swimming pools (52%)

10. Tar (50%)

Plenty of these are to be expected – after all, the love of bonfire smell is well-known – but it’s the second half of the list that gets much weirder...

11. Petrol (50%)

12. Vinegar (48%)

13. Paper money (46%)

14. Glue (42%)

15. Bleach (39%)

16. Tennis balls (35%)

17. Sharpies (33%)

18. Inflatables (31%)

19. Coins (30%)

20. Cigarette smoke (22%)

The study also revealed some other – arguable more alarming – stats, such as 17% of men like the smell of mould and morning breath compared to 9% of women.

Around 15% of men and 8% of women like the smell of feet, while over a quarter of Gen Z and millennials like the smell of dog breath, too...

As the founder of Supplies For Candles, Nicky Story, said: “The results of our study shocked even us.”

We just have one question: why?

Scent expert and founder of Everfumed, Larissa Pickens said it all came down to “our primal instincts”, which our sense of taste and smell is closely linked to.

She explained: “Our ancestors relied on their sense of smell to identify and avoid potential dangers, such as spoiled food or rotting substances.

“In today’s modern world, where bad smells are generally associated with uncleanliness or decay, some people may find it intriguing or even exciting to explore these scents from a curiosity standpoint.

“It’s like when you come across a foul smell and can’t resist taking a sniff out of curiosity, even though you know it’s not pleasant.”

