Snoop Dogg and a bagpiper have served up the perfect treat to end the week, with a video that is pure joy.

The rapper landed in Glasgow earlier this week to play the OVO Hydro as part of his world tour, and got a proper Scottish welcome when he stepped off the plane.

Snoop was greeted by a bagpiper playing a version of his and Dr Dre’s classic hit Still D.R.E. on the tarmac.

Video footage showed the US star getting his life to the unexpected remix.

According to the Daily Record, musician Ross Ainslie was only given a day’s notice to perform for Snoop at the airport.

“I only had a day to suss out some music but Still D.R.E is a great pipe tune! Who knew?” he said.

Snoop postponed the overseas leg of his tour in 2020, due to Covid, and had to push the dates back once again in 2022 due to scheduling conflicts, CNN reported.

