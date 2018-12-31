Snoop Dogg Offers To Rehome Abandoned Staffie Snoop (The Dog)

The rapper Snoop Dogg is the latest in a long line of people offering to adopt an abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Snoop. Heartbreaking CCTV footage shared on social media in December showed the moment the dog was let off its lead in Stoke-on-Trent. Its owner then ran back to his car and shut the door, while Snoop tried to follow him, jumping up at the door. The car drove off leaving the dog all alone, with nothing but his basket bed at the side of the road.

RSPCA CCTV footage showed the dog jumping up at the car door before the owner drove away.

The incident happened on 17 December and the RSPCA said it is investigating the abandonment. In the meantime, Snoop is being cared for by the animal charity. The RSPCA reported that millions of people had watched and shared the footage and that, as a result, it had been inundated with offers from people wanting to rehome Snoop, including Sue Perkins and Andrew Neil. The most high profile potential adoptee to hear about Snoop’s plight is dog-lover and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/RSPCA Snoop Dogg and Snoop the dog.

“It is heartbreaking,” he told the Daily Star. “There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop. If he really needed a home then he has one with us.” He added that he doesn’t think there will be a shortage of loving homes for Snoop (to dog) to go to however, after all the exposure he has received. A RSPCA spokesperson told HuffPost UK that Snoop isn’t ready for rehoming just yet, but he is due to move to a rehoming centre this week where staff can assess him and figure out the best type of home he’d thrive in. It will then start taking applications officially. “We are so grateful to all the millions of people who has shared his story across the world,” they said.

Spent the afternoon with the famous Snoop, the dog who has touched millions of hearts around the world this Christmas after he was cruelly dumped in Stoke-on-Trent. He is such a loving dog! How could anyone heartlessly abandon him? 💔 @RSPCA_official is still investigating. pic.twitter.com/J9r3yryHQQ — Rachel Butler RSPCA 🐾🐶🐦 (@RachRSPCA) December 28, 2018