Doctor Warns 1 Common Sleep Device Could Mask Serious Issues

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how some doctors think everything from certain cough remedies to particular gut supplements may be a waste of your money.

And in a recent TikTok, Dr. Karan Rajan ― who’s known for spreading his medical know-how and dispelling health myths on the app ― revealed that one common sleep device may even lead you to miss serious health warning signs.

In a video posted this Tuesday, the doctor Stitched a clip of someone wearing a magnetic anti-snoring clip.

“Nose clips fail to address the complexity of snoring,” he said, adding that masking the issue may lead to worse health outcomes.

What’s the issue with anti-snoring clips?

Dr. Rajan shared that after looking at the medical literature on the devices (he jokily used the background of a desert when saying this to highlight the lack of research into the topic), he “unfortunately couldn’t find any evidence that this actually works.”

That doesn’t mean they definitely, absolutely can’t ― but the doctor couldn’t find any definitive proof that even suggested they do.

“In fact putting a piece of plastic in your nostrils seems like it would block the nose and impede airflow, but hey, that’s just the science talking,” he added.

Dr. Rajan shared that most snoring comes from the throat, rather than the nose, so placing a device in the nasal cavity might not get to the core of the issue.

Which brings him to his broader point...

“From throat muscle weakness to obesity to alcohol to sleeping position, relying on ineffective gadgets like this can lead to delays in seeking effective treatment for snoring ― which can sometimes itself be a symptom of a more serious condition,”

For instance, snoring is one of the clearest signs of breathing condition sleep apnoea ― which can lead to stroke and heart disease if left untreated.

The condition is already “underdiagnosed,” Dr. Rajan shared, despite being “very treatable.”

“Remember, snoring is a symptom, not a diagnosis,” he ended his video. And as with all symptoms, addressing the root cause is the best course of action.