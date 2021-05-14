SNP Win Airdrie And Shotts By-Election In Fresh Boost For Indy Ref 2 Campaign

New SNP MP Anum Qaisar-Javed has vowed to “fight for independence” after her party emerged victorious in the Airdrie and Shotts by-election.

The 28-year-old is Scotland’s second ever Muslim MP and has said she hopes to be a role model for other minorities.

The by-election race, which took place just a week after the Scottish Parliament election, was sparked by former MP Neil Gray’s decision to step down from the Commons and run for Holyrood.

After he was elected to the corresponding constituency in the Scottish Parliament last week, Qaisar-Javed, 28, retained the seat – albeit with a majority down on the 5,201 held by Gray in 2019.

She polled 10,129 votes, ahead of Labour candidate and local councillor Kenneth Stevenson who came in second with 8,372 votes, a majority of 1,757.

Conservative candidate Ben Callaghan secured 2,812 votes, with Liberal Democrat Stephen Arrundale fourth with 220 votes.

Turnout in the election was 34.3%, with Qaisar-Javed saying this was “low” but adding she is proud of the SNP’s record in the area and “proud to be elected as the MP for Airdrie and Shotts”.

Her election came as the Scottish Parliament saw its most diverse group of MSPs ever sworn in, with women of colour elected to Holyrood for the first time.

Qaisar-Javed, a modern studies teacher, said she taught her students about the reasons why there are fewer people from minority communities in politics.