'So Boring': Trump's Snoozy Speech Literally Put His Audience To Sleep

Donald Trump in 2016 vowed to become so boring if elected that people will be “falling asleep.”

On Thursday, he may have finally delivered on that promise with a 92-minute speech at the Republican National Convention that tested the patience and attention span of his own supporters.

“There definitely were some folks dozing off,” Ed O’Keefe of CBS News reported. “A few lawmakers snuck out early.”

Footage from the event told a similar story:

People are visibly falling asleep pic.twitter.com/onD8vdCshZ — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) July 19, 2024

The reviews on social media were much the same as what was seen on the convention floor:

Legitimately, this is the first Trump speech I’ve seen that is so boring. Trump is 78 years old and showing every bit of it tonight. 😴 https://t.co/XYdjUNFqZt — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) July 19, 2024

Those anti anti Trumpers who expected a more measured, grown up, uniting Trump….



Are watching this speech in horror.



He’s the same guy, but more boring somehow — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) July 19, 2024

People starting to leave. Loud chattering on fringes of the arena. Trump is boring the audience. — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) July 19, 2024

Watching Trump putting the RNC attendees to sleep. This was the big speech they waited for? Bad ending to another Trump drama. — Web Godfather (@NickLongo) July 19, 2024

Trump is rambling. He’s low energy. He’s old. He’s boring. And he’s a convicted felon who wants to take our country back only for himself. He has not offered any solutions for regular people.



Let’s beat him. — Darrin Camilleri (@darrincamilleri) July 19, 2024

This is the most boring Trump has ever been — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) July 19, 2024

I’m standing 10 feet from the stage, in a sea of diehards, and some are getting restless. Checking phones, stealing glances at the teleprompter, whispering about when it will be over. pic.twitter.com/7Y7qDfH5fs — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) July 19, 2024

Weird, bizarre and low energy is how I’d describe this Trump speech.



He sounds detached and bored of his own speech. #RNCConvention #RNC — Dr Steven Buckley (@StevenJCBuckley) July 19, 2024