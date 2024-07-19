'So Boring': Trump's Snoozy Speech Literally Put His Audience To Sleep

Donald Trump in 2016 vowed to become so boring if elected that people will be “falling asleep.”
On Thursday, he may have finally delivered on that promise with a 92-minute speech at the Republican National Convention that tested the patience and attention span of his own supporters.
“There definitely were some folks dozing off,” Ed O’Keefe of CBS News reported. “A few lawmakers snuck out early.”
Advertisement
Footage from the event told a similar story:
The reviews on social media were much the same as what was seen on the convention floor:
Advertisement
Advertisement