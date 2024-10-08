So THAT'S How The Celebs For Strictly Come Dancing Are Chosen

Strictly Come Dancing Logo BBC Studios

We all love a bit of Strictly, don’t we?

In the final months of the year, we cosy up in front of the TV with a cuppa and for a couple of hours, we’re suddenly dance experts, choreographers, the Best of the Biz when it comes to dancing.

However, our real expertise comes into play before the show is even back on air. The second that the Strictly contestants are announced, the real judges are us: “Who is that guy?” “Wait, wasn’t he in an advert or something?” “How is she a celebrity?”.

We know better than not just the dancers but the casting directors, too. We reckon we either don’t know people or they’re long-since washed up celebs.

However, Richard Osman pointed out on his podcast with Marina Hyde, The Rest Is Entertainment, that actually, Strictly is often the making of celebs and our assumptions about them is often wrong.

He said: “A large proportion of the biggest stars on British TV come from reality shows. Strictly has been the absolute making of them. I mean the wonderful late Caroline Flack absolutely went from minor TV presenter to presenting the X Factor and Love Island because she won Strictly.

″[As an agent] if you have a client who is on the cusp of becoming huge, and they have a personality that people like watching on television, then doing something like Strictly... it’s almost impossible to think of a better show.”

Talent executive at Strictly revealed details behind choosing contestants

Speaking on the Strictly Confidential podcast in 2018, the show’s talent executive Stefania Aleksander revealed that the process is actually quite complicated, saying: “You come up with ideas for the cast of Strictly, present them to the executives and commissioners, and together decide who we want to go for.

“The list is endless. We approach people that we really want to go after and we’d love to see on the show and then we meet them to have a chat about the show, and the commitment, and find out how much they want to learn to dance. Then we present that to the channel between us – it’s a long process.”