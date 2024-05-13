So This Is How Rishi Sunak Knows Which Journalists To Call On At Press Conferences

Rishi Sunak has unintentionally revealed how he chooses which journalists to ask him questions at press conferences - and it’s not as random as you might think.
The prime minister called out the names of his interrogators after delivering a speech in London this morning.
Political reporters in attendance put their hands up hoping to be called by the PM.
But it later emerged that Sunak had a list of journalists in front of him to choose, complete with their pictures in case he couldn’t recognise them.
They included Harry Cole from The Sun, Jason Groves from the Daily Mail and BBC political editor Chris Mason.
Sketch writer Robert Hutton lifted the lid after spotting that the prime minister had left behind the “media questions” list on his lectern.
He said on X (formerly Twitter): “How Rishi Sunak press conferences work. Reporters put their hands up, but this is what the prime minister has in front of him.”
Users of the social media platform were typically unforgiving in the replies.