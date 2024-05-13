So This Is How Rishi Sunak Knows Which Journalists To Call On At Press Conferences

Rishi Sunak delivering his speech on national security at the Policy Exchange today. Carl Court via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has unintentionally revealed how he chooses which journalists to ask him questions at press conferences - and it’s not as random as you might think.

The prime minister called out the names of his interrogators after delivering a speech in London this morning.

Political reporters in attendance put their hands up hoping to be called by the PM.

But it later emerged that Sunak had a list of journalists in front of him to choose, complete with their pictures in case he couldn’t recognise them.

They included Harry Cole from The Sun, Jason Groves from the Daily Mail and BBC political editor Chris Mason.

Sketch writer Robert Hutton lifted the lid after spotting that the prime minister had left behind the “media questions” list on his lectern.

He said on X (formerly Twitter): “How Rishi Sunak press conferences work. Reporters put their hands up, but this is what the prime minister has in front of him.”

How Rishi Sunak press conferences work. Reporters put their hands up, but this is what the prime minister has in front of him... pic.twitter.com/gqtjnTOc47 — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) May 13, 2024

Users of the social media platform were typically unforgiving in the replies.

Start off with the soft balls, go to the must asks, back to the soft balls & hope you run out of time before Channel 4. — David Wilson 🇺🇦🇪🇺🐯 #GeneralElectionNow (@CityHobo61) May 13, 2024

Is that real? He doesn't know who Robert Peston or Chris Mason are? — I'm Guyrbailey99 on Threads & it's nicer (@guyrbailey) May 13, 2024