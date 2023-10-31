So THIS Is Why Your Skin Is Always Itchy When It's Cold

Do you find that on top of having cold hands and feet that your feet also itch more during winter? You’re not alone.

In fact, according to the skin experts at Cosi Care, there’s a range of conditions which can cause this frustrating sensation and many of them start right in the home and can even be due to some of our favourite winter comforts.

Getting itchy skin in winter is so common, in fact, that it’s a phenomenon called the ‘winter itch’.

Causes of itchy skin in winter

Central heating

Whether you use it sparingly or blast it all day, every day, central heating can make the air inside of your home dry which can in turn dry out your skin and leave it itchy. If you think this may be an issue for you, a dehumidifier can add moisture to the air, reducing the impact on your skin.

A bowl of water near radiators and turning down the thermostat are also immediate options for reducing this impact.

Hot baths and showers

Like nothing more than a steamy shower after being out in the cold? Same. Sadly, this can be detrimental to your skin and could leave it itchy. This is because hot water strips moisture and oils from skin, causing irritation.

Instead, have a slightly cooler bath or shower and gently pat your body dry with a towel rather than rubbing. Finally, use a thick, fragrance-free body cream to keep your skin soft and hydrated.

Sunburn

... Yes, really. While we associate sunburn with warm summer days, you can get sunburn year-round and if you’re in a hurry to race out in snow, you should apply SPF. This is because UV rays from the sun reflect well on a snowy day and can be dangerous for the skin.

To keep your skin protected, use SPF all year and use lip balms that have SPF in them, too. This is especially important if you’re taking a skiing trip this winter as the rays are harsher at higher altitudes.

Tea and coffee

I know, I know. We can’t have anything fun. If you’re prone to some festive-coffees on the go or just have a regular caffeine habit, this can be dehydrating on the skin and leave it feeling itchy.

You don’t have to cut out your favourite hot drinks but ensure that you’re also drinking water on the go to keep yourself hydrated.

Woollen jumpers

While cosy and definitely perfect winter aesthetic, woollen clothing isn’t breathable and often leaves the skin susceptible to itching. If you’re dead-set on wearing your favourite cosy woollen jumper this winter, make sure you wear a cotton or silk top beneath it to keep your skin protected.

Staying indoors too much

I KNOW. It’s cold, it’s dark, why would you want to be outdoors? Well, because we should be getting fresh air every day to boost our immune systems, according to Benenden Health but also because spending too much time indoors leaves exposes us to dust mites, pet dander and mould which can all trigger itching and eczema.