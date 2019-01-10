6 Of The Best Soap Bars To Make Your Bathroom A Plastic-Free Zone

Once only found in your nan’s bathroom or hotels, soap bars are making a glorious comeback. We’ve waged an eco-conscious war on takeaway coffee cups and plastic bottles, but now our sights are set closer to home: with liquid soap and its plastic dispenser next on the hit list. Sales of the humble soap bar increased by 3% last year, growing faster than liquid hand soaps and shower gels, according to research by Kantar Worldpanel. With that in mind, here are six soap bars to choose from if you’re keen to make your bathroom a greener space. And to keep your bathroom neat and tidy, pick up a cheap and cheerful soap dish from H&M or Muji. Feel Good Buy

Waitrose

BECO Soap Bar Wild Berries 100g, Waitrose, £3 This vegan, cruelty-free, organic bar is made by the BECO team, a workforce made up of disabled, visually impaired or disadvantaged people. Handmade and cut, the scent of wild berries is sweet but not overly fruity and its lather is non-drying to leave your hands super soft. Plus, it’s completely biodegradable and the packaging is made from recycled materials. Buy it here Dry Skin Saviour

Milk Shea Butter Extra Gentle Soap 250g, L’Occitane, £9 This rich, creamy formula is a godsend for dry skin, softening while preserving moisture without irritating eczema-ridden hands. Perfect for your winter weathered hands. What’s more, L’Occitane harvests its famous shea butter from Western Africa, working with women’s shea processing collectives to support local communities and provide sustainable work for those under economic hardship. Buy it here Wrapped Up In Love

Liberty London

Bergamot and Coriander Scented Soap 200g, Liberty London, £6.95 Is there anything better than unwrapping a perfectly wrapped bar of soap? Before you answer, no there is not and I won’t hear another word about it. With an inviting citrus scent, this is a luxurious addition to your bathroom shelf that won’t break the bank and makes the perfect housewarming gift. Buy it here All In One

Feel Unique

Dr Bronner’s All-One Hemp Pure-Castile Almond Bar Soap 140g, Feel Unique, £4.99 A fab all-in-one, designed to wash your body, face and hair, this 100% biodegradable soap is fortified with organic hemp oil and fair trade ingredients. It smells sweet like marzipan or amaretto but won’t overpower your senses, and gently lathers into a soft, smooth texture. Buy it here Moroccan Oils

The Body Shop

Wild Argan Oil Soap 100g, The Body Shop, £2.50 Packaged up like a boiled sweet (for the love of god don’t eat it!), it leaves a subtle scent that’s richly moisturising and performs just as well as the shower gel. You can’t go wrong with The Body Shop. Cruelty-free and non-drying, it’s made up of Community Trade argon oil in Morocco and soya oil from Brazil. Buy it here Made With Love

John Lewis

Nesti Dante Il Frutteto Fig & Almond Milk Soap 250g, John Lewis, £5 Hand crafted in Italy, this rich fig and creamy almond milk bar is soothing and adds a sophisticated touch to the bathroom. It’s a perfect pick-me-up in January for when funds are running low, but you deserve to treat yourself. Buy it here