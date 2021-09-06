NEWS
06/09/2021 12:37 BST

5 Alternatives To Fund Social Care That Don't Penalise Young People

The government are expected to hike up National Insurance in a bid to fix the social care system.

Boris Johnson meets workers during a visit to Scotland in August. The prime minister is expected to make an announcement on a National Insurance hike this week.

Boris Johnson is reportedly set to announce an increase in National Insurance this week in a bid to help save the crumbling social care system.

The move to increase National Insurance contributions by at least one percent will disproportionately affect younger people, as only workers and employers have to pay it until they reach state pension age.

The prime minister also made a manifesto pledge during the 2019 general election not to increase National Insurance, income tax or VAT, so Tory backbenchers including former Chancellor Philip Hammond are pushing back against the proposal.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed he will not back a hike in National Insurance either. 

But an estimated £10 billion a year is needed to overhaul the health system, so where will the money come from?

Here’s a look at just some of the other options available to the government which could help prop up the NHS and England’s social care system.

