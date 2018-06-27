Over-40s Should Pay Social Care Premium To Plug Multi-Billion Pound Funding Gap, MPs Say

People over the age of 40 should be asked to pay a ‘social care premium’ to help plug a multi-billion pound funding gap in the sector, according to MPs.

A report published on Wednesday by Parliament’s select committees on health and local government warned the deficit in social care funding will reach up £2.5 billion by 2019/20, leaving the system “under very great and unsustainable strain”.

To tackle the problem, individuals and their employers should pay into a dedicated and audited social insurance fund, the research recommended.

However, the premium would only be paid by those over the age of 40 - and extended to those over 65 - in order to “ensure fairness between the generations”.

Tory MP Sarah Wollaston, chair of the health and social care committee, said the government “can no longer delay finding a fair and sustainable settlement for social care”.

“Too many people are being left without the care and support they need and it is time for decisions to be made about how the costs are shared,” she added.

The report called for wider reforms to be introduced at local and national level in order to eventually make personal social care - including help with washing, dressing and eating - free to everyone who needs it.

In the meantime, free support should be extended to those with “critical” needs, MPs said.