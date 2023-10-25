Ex-Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Flipped, And People Are Imagining How Trump Will React

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Justice Department has reportedly given Meadows immunity in exchange for his testimony.

Since Trump commonly attacks former aides and employees, the social media seers weren’t predicting how Meadows’ testimony might affect Trump’s risk of conviction. Instead, they offered ideas on just how the former president would react to the news that his former chief of staff had flipped.

The general consensus? He won’t be happy. Oh, and he’ll probably have amnesia.

That’s a pretty safe bet. Trump has already denied that Sidney Powell was his attorney despite receipts to the contrary.

Political consultant and “never Trumper” Rick Wilson suggested the former president would refer to his former aide as “Mark who?”

Wilson also joked that Trump would say Meadows “was a volunteer. A coffee boy. Some guy who hung around the campaign.”

You might remember “coffee boy” was how Trump referred to former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos after that aide pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about how he was offered “dirt” about 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.

"Mark Who? He was a volunteer. A coffee boy. Some guy who hung around the campaign." https://t.co/59E5DJAW3O — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 24, 2023

Others who imagined what Trump’s first comments would be suggested that the former president would say “Meadows was always weak and could never hack the job of being my chief of staff” and that he only got the lofty White House post because “I felt sorry for him.”

"Barking Mad Mark Meadows was always weak and could never hack the job being my chief of staff. He begged me, I said ok because I felt sorry for him. He knows nothing about election integrity. I won and everybody knows it!" 🤪 — Bob Anderson (@rwa_) October 24, 2023

Others added their ideas of what Trump might say.

"I never knew him. I've never even heard that name. A lot of people are saying that he's washed up, old news. Also I invented the word 'U S' "#MarkMeadows — bigmonu (@bigmonu) October 24, 2023

I can hear Trump tomorrow - Mark Meadows is a loser. Whatever he told the grand jury, I'm sure he lied like a dog. I'll tell you how big of a loser he is. When I hired him, he was giving blowjobs at North Carolina Truck Stops. Now he's part of the witch hunt against me. It's sad. — TC2 (@TerryCarlsonII) October 24, 2023

“I don’t know Mark Meadows. I saw him in Congress once, I never met him. He’s been on TV, or around the White House… was he a janitor? A coffee boy? I don’t know who Mark Meadows is” … Donald Trump https://t.co/huAJYCp9zx — power to the people (@SeventhSon6) October 24, 2023

"I don't know Mark Meadows. He begged me for a job. I gave him a job out of pity. He is a disgusting human being, a loser, a RINO." — Prothean_Reaper (@Prothean_Reaper) October 24, 2023

“Mark who? Mark Meadows? No, that name doesn’t ring a bell. I don’t think I know him (staffer whispers in ear). Oh, MARK Meadows. Yeah, I know him. He did a little bit of work for me but that was a long time ago.”

Donald Trump in 5, 4, 3, 2…https://t.co/BYUmxAM3ZS — Doors Fan (@berliner_scott) October 24, 2023

Lol! “Mark Meadows…I don’t know him. Sounds like a nice guy but I don’t know him. We’re innocent!” -Trump, probably — Zack Jacomowitz (@ZakJac_wx) October 24, 2023

'Mark Meadows...? Never heard of the guy. Don't even know him. Just some lowlife who got my coffee in the morning.' - Trump, probably, somewhere. 🤪😂 — Corey Kendall 🇺🇦 #SlavaUkraini (@ckendall77) October 24, 2023