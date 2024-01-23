Sofia Vergara Shares The Main Reason Behind Her Divorce

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Sofia Vergara is seen on January 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Sofia Vergara has revealed why she and Joe Manganiello really decided to get divorced.

The Emmy winner was refreshingly frank about what led to the end of her seven-year marriage while talking to El País, a Spanish-language daily newspaper in Spain, in an interview published last week. She and Joe announced their divorce in a joint statement last summer.

Opening up about her personal life, the Modern Family star said: “Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years.”

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” the 51-year-old actor said of Joe, 47. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mum.

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Sofia, who had her first and only child, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, in 1991, continued: “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

Manganiello and Vergara announced their divorce last summer after seven years of marriage. via Associated Press

Sofia then went on to say that if her next romantic partner wants kids, “he has to come with [his own] children.”

“I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things,” she said. “When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”

The Griselda actor admitted last week to being pleasantly surprised by the media’s response to her recent split.

“I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice, and I thought that they were going to invent more things. You know, how it usually is,” she told CBS Sunday Morning. “I was surprised that they kind of just said what it was, and that was it. You know, I’ve been moving on.”