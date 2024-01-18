Sofia Vergara Admits She Was 'Surprised' By Media Reaction To Her Divorce

Sofía Vergara John Shearer via Getty Images

Sofia Vergara expected a flurry of press when she announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello last year, but what she got instead surprised her.

“You can’t hide those things,” the Modern Family star said of her split in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning over the weekend.

Advertisement

But luckily, the media reaction “wasn’t bad”.

“I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice, and I thought that they were going to invent more things. You know, how it usually is,” Sofía explained.

“I was surprised that they kind of just said what it was, and that was it. You know, I’ve been moving on.”

Joe and Sofía began dating in 2014, and they tied the knot the following year. The two announced they’d made the “difficult decision to divorce” in July 2023.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they said in a joint statement to People magazine.

Advertisement

In November, Sofía opened up about her “very difficult” year in an interview with People, but told the outlet that she was looking forward to 2024.

“I’ve had a very interesting year,” she said. “I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but it’s been very interesting and very difficult.”

“I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long,” she added.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara, seen here at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party Amy Sussman via Getty Images

After a turbulent 2023, Sofía announced this week that she is back on the dating market and has seemingly zeroed in on one specific market: New York City.

Advertisement

“Who doesn’t love New York City? The people, it’s the energy,” the Griselda star said during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. “I think that you have more options with men, also.”