Sofía Vergara Hilariously Slips Up Telling Cocaine Story

Sofía Vergara picked up some new skills while filming her new show.

The Modern Family actor spoke to Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday about starring in the forthcoming Netflix miniseries Griselda.

The show is based on the life of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug trafficker who ruled Miami’s criminal underworld in the ’70s and ’80s and developed a reputation as the “Godmother of Cocaine.”

Vergara praised director Andrés Baiz for teaching her how to play the part.

“I didn’t know anything,” she said. “He taught me how to smoke. He taught me how to do cocaine. He taught me a lot.”

“Alright, hold on, hold on,” Fallon interrupted. But Vergara wasn’t done.

“It was amazing because I was 51 years old and I didn’t even know how to, you know, how to light a cigarette,” she added. “I’ve never done cocaine. So it’s like, it was amazing. It was like, a great experience.”

As the audience roared with laughter, she realised her error. “No, no!” she said, laughing.

“The cocaine that I did was fake,” she clarified. “But I had to pretend. The cigarettes are also fake. Everything was, it’s fake.”

“But the acting was real,” she added, sending Fallon into a fit of giggles.

“Griselda” is set for release on Netflix on Jan. 25.

Watch below on “The Tonight Show.”