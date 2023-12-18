Jessica Chastain Says Taylor Swift Made Her A Breakup Playlist: ‘The Sweetest Thing’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jessica Chastain met Taylor Swift over a decade ago — but never forgot her kindness.

The “Zero Dark Thirty” star appeared on “The Tonight Show” Friday and told Jimmy Fallon about meeting the pop star at the Met Gala in 2011. Chastain had just started branching out from roles on TV to feature films — and couldn’t believe how thoughtful the singer was.

“I just went through a breakup, and I was talking to her about that,” said Chastain. “And we went and danced together. It was such a fun night. And then the next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, ‘Taylor Swift,’ whatever, and I just thought it was a Taylor Swift album.”

“She had made me a breakup playlist that she sent me,” she continued. “Isn’t that the sweetest thing? Here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement, and it was like, wait a minute — she curated all these breakup songs to … help me get through my breakup.”

Chastain decided not to name her former flame Friday but reportedly dated filmmaker Ned Benson for four years until 2010. They apparently met through friends in 2006 and made a movie, “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby,” that starred James McAvoy.

Chastain told Fallon it was the first year she was ever invited to the prestigious gala, which annually draws the biggest names in fashion, art and entertainment for a night of food and drinks in New York City. She and Swift were sat next to “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy.

Chastain and Swift at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

While Murphy has crafted some of the most indelible television entertainment in recent history — including “American Horror Story,” “Dahmer” and “Nip/Tuck” — Chastain was most smitten by Swift. The actor said she was “so sweet” about her emotional trough at the time.