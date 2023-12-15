Timothée Chalamet's Odd Praise Of Adam Sandler's Basketball Skill Breaks Fallon

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“Wonka” star Timothée Chalamet called Adam Sandler a “beast basketball player” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.” (Watch the video below.)

But not for the reasons you might expect.

“He’s got wide hips. And he will throw them around,” Chalamet said, prompting host Jimmy Fallon to slump over laughing.

Chalamet was elaborating on photos that showed him playing with Sandler on a Manhattan playground in New York over the summer.

The “Call Me by Your Name” Oscar nominee said he got to know the “Hustle” actor for the 2014 movie “Men, Women & Children,” which starred Sandler. Chalamet told Fallon that although he was “basically cut” from the film, he showed up to the premiere out of pride and was sulking at a party when Sandler consoled him.

And now he’s a fan of Sandler’s hoops tenacity.

“He gets in there with the elbows,” Chalamet said. “Somebody had a busted lip.”

While the young superstar praised Sandler as the “greatest guy” in Los Angeles, that greatness didn’t seem to be enough on the court. The two lost their pickup game to a couple of guys from Chalamet’s old high school.

“We got killed,” Chalamet said. “If they’re watching this, I want a rematch.”

“Do you think you can take them?” Fallon asked.

“I don’t think we can but I want a rematch,” Chalamet answered.