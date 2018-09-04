Solihull Double Murder Accused Janbaz Tarin Appears In Court

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with murdering his ex-partner and her mother.
Janbaz Tarin is expected to face trial in March next year accused of killing Raneem Oudeh, 22 and 49-year-old Khaola Saleem.
Both died of stab wounds outside Saleem’s house in Solihull in the early hours of 27 August.
Tarin, of Sparkhill, spoke only to confirm his name during a 20-minute hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
The 21-old-year was ordered to reappear at the same court for a plea hearing in October.
Judge Paul Farrer told Tarin: “You will be back before the court on the 30th of October for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
“Your trial has been fixed for 4th March next year with a time estimate of three weeks. In the meantime, you will be remanded in custody.”