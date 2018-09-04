Solihull Double Murder Accused Janbaz Tarin Appears In Court

PA Wire/PA Images Janbaz Tarin is accused of killing Raneem Oudeh, 22, and 49-year-old Khaola Saleem

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with murdering his ex-partner and her mother.

Janbaz Tarin is expected to face trial in March next year accused of killing Raneem Oudeh, 22 and 49-year-old Khaola Saleem.

Both died of stab wounds outside Saleem’s house in Solihull in the early hours of 27 August.