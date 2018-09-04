NEWS
Solihull Double Murder Accused Janbaz Tarin Appears In Court

He was remanded in custody.

Janbaz Tarin is accused of killing Raneem Oudeh, 22, and 49-year-old Khaola Saleem

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with murdering his ex-partner and her mother. 

Janbaz Tarin is expected to face trial in March next year accused of killing Raneem Oudeh, 22 and 49-year-old Khaola Saleem. 

Both died of stab wounds outside Saleem’s house in Solihull in the early hours of 27 August. 

Raneem Oudeh, 22

Tarin, of Sparkhill, spoke only to confirm his name during a 20-minute hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday. 

The 21-old-year was ordered to reappear at the same court for a plea hearing in October. 

Judge Paul Farrer told Tarin: “You will be back before the court on the 30th of October for a plea and trial preparation hearing. 

“Your trial has been fixed for 4th March next year with a time estimate of three weeks. In the meantime, you will be remanded in custody.” 

