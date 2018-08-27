PA Archive/PA Images A double murder investigation has been launched after a mother and daughter were stabbed to death in Solihull. File image.

A murder investigation has been launched after a mother and daughter were stabbed to death in a Solihull street in the early hours of Monday morning.

Detectives are hunting a male suspect who is believed to be known to the victims.

Officers were called to Northdown Road shortly after 12.30am and discovered the 49-year-old woman and her daughter, 22, with serious stab wounds.

The pair were confirmed dead at the scene and the area has been cordoned off.

Detectives are examining CCTV footage and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

There will be a visible presence in the area over the coming days, police said.

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “What has happened this morning is truly devastating and heart-breaking. Our thoughts go out to the two victim’s family and friends at this traumatic time.

“Tragically there was nothing which could be done to save them and we are working to establish the circumstances behind what happened.

“We are still in the very early stages of our investigation but we believe the offender is known to the victims.

“We are appealing to him come forward as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact 999.