Police hunting for double-murder suspect Janbaz Tarin have said they believe he is being “protected” in the West Midlands area.

Tarin, 21, is wanted in connection to the killings of his ex-girlfriend Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem, who died from stab wounds in Solihull, in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a fresh appeal for information, Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield said: “Someone out there knows where he is. Janbaz Tarin deserves no protection.”

West Midlands Police are offering a £5,000 reward for information on Tarin’s whereabouts.

In a video posted on Twitter, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Payne said: “We are working with Crimestoppers to offer a £5,000 reward to anybody who may help us with the location of Janbaz Tarin who we wish to speak to in relation to the double murder that occurred in Solihull earlier in the week.

“So if Mr Tarin is watching this, hand yourself in, we will find you.

“If there is anybody who is working or assisting Mr Tarin to evade our custody then please be aware you may be committing criminal offences.

“Again, we will find Mr Tarin, we will find you, don’t do it, hand Mr Tarin in to us and we will take it from there.”