Rising rough sleeping is a major concern, people in Birmingham have told HuffPost UK, as they shared their experiences of seeing an increase in homelessness in the city centre.

Local Jonny Betteridge said he had walked past five homeless people “in as many metres” as people shared their reactions as par of HuffPost Listens, a project to go out in the city and listen to people.

We heard residents say they feel alarmed by seeing more people on the streets - yet they are unsure how to help. Homelessness was the number one issue raised when asked what worries people about their city.

The number of rough sleepers officially counted in the UK’s second biggest city rose in 2017 to 57, up slightly from 55 in 2016 - but a substantial increase from just nine people reported in 2010. Homeless charities have argued that such figures - from a count of how many people are on the streets on a single night - can be inaccurate so the number could be higher.

Visible begging and drug use, especially of the synthetic cannabis drug Spice or Black Mamba, also increase the impression.

Oona MacDonald described the situation as “shocking”.