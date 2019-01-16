‘Great British Bake Off’ Winner Sophie Faldo Dismisses Claims She’s 'Returning' To The Army

However, speaking to HuffPost UK, Sophie explained this is not true and a misinterpretation of comments she was making about being an Army Reservist .

The 34-year-old was an Army officer before competing in the 2017 series and on Wednesday, a tabloid newspaper reported that she was planning to go back to a full-time role, similar to the one she previously had on the frontline in Afghanistan.

“I left the regular army in 2012 and I’ve been a reservist ever since then,” she said. “So everyone’s saying I’m going back and I’m like, ‘Well I’m not going back, I never left it’.

“I was discussing a reservist role because I’ve moved from a cavalry regiment into an artillery regiment – I’ve just moved within the Army. I’m now going back to a similar job that I was doing when I left the regulars.

“It’s really frustrating because right from the beginning, I was always quoted as being a former Army officer but actually I never left.”

Being part of the Army Reservists is a part-time role and Sophie explained that “most reservists will meet on a Tuesday or Wednesday night and go on exercise once a month”.

“The role I’m in, we tend to do larger chunks instead,” she said. “I’ll go and support an exercise for a couple of weeks or something like that. You generally have to do about 19 days a years. she’s done this every year since

“This is perfect because I get to dip my toe in the water and keep it going, but I can do it alongside everything else I’ve been doing since ‘Bake Off’.”

Since triumphing in the first Channel 4 series of ‘Bake Off’, Sophie has made numerous TV appearances and recently popped up in an episode of UKTV’s ‘Travel With A Goat’.