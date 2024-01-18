Sophie Turner Drops Child Abduction Claim Against Joe Jonas After Custody Agreement

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A New York judge dismissed the child abduction lawsuit Wednesday filed in September by Sophie Turner, in which the Game of Thrones alum requested her two young daughters with estranged husband Joe Jonas be returned to England from the United States.

According to court documents obtained by People, a federal judge for the Southern District of New York agreed to drop her “wrongful retention” claims after Turner and Jonas amicably signed a consent plan approved by a U.K. court judge last week.

The initial suit was reportedly filed mere weeks after the former couple announced plans to divorce. Turner alleged at the time that her children had spent all summer in the U.S. with Jonas and weren’t given back to her for a previously agreed-upon return to England.

The suit claimed Jonas had instead officially filed for divorce and withheld the children’s passports. The singer reportedly claimed via a representative at the time that returning the passports so their kids could leave the country would violate a Florida court order where the marriage dissolution was filed.

The order purportedly prohibited both parties from relocating the kids without approval.

This custody battle had turned less contentious within days, however, as Turner and Jonas reached a temporary agreement on Sept. 25 to keep their children in New York City. The former couple then settled on a temporary custody agreement on Oct. 10.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” the former couple told People in a statement at the time. “We look forward to being great co-parents.”

Wednesday’s dismissal followed October’s “parenting plan” signed by both parties and their amicable consent order approved last week. The duo had been together for seven years before splitting.

Their children, Will and Delphine, were born in the U.S. in 2020 and 2022 with dual U.S. and U.K. citizenship. Five months after relocating to England in April 2023, where Turner claimed Jonas agreed to buy a house together, the duo announced their split.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our … privacy.”