Sorry, But You're Definitely Heating Your Leftover Pizza Up Wrong

William Andrew via Getty Images

It’s the day after the night before and the thought of trying to cook anything is enough to make you climb back into bed.

But fear not! You suddenly remember the few slices of pizza lurking in your fridge.

However, the dish that was delicious the night before is sitting congealed and soggy – it’s time to revive it for breakfast.

Advertisement

So you open the microwave and – RIGHT, THAT’S ENOUGH. Sorry, but you’re seriously about to ruin your chances of enjoying that well-earned slice.

Believe it or not, there are actually ways to make leftover pizza as good as (yes, really) it was when it first arrived at your house piping hot.

Have no fear - HuffPost UK have an aficionadough (we’re not sorry for the pun) on hand to help us out.

To heat or not to heat?

“No food tastes as good the next day as pizza. It’s amazing fresh, but even better the next day,” says Michele Civiera, founder of Scotland’s answer to the best NY-style pizza by the slice, Civerinos.

Advertisement

“Pizza is already packed with flavour, and when those ingredients have had a day or so to infuse, they taste even better. I always get creative and go full Ready Steady Cook, and add a few more ingredients to mix it up. Nothing in the kitchen is off the table,” he adds.

“But getting the most out of those flavours and ingredients is all in how you reheat it,” Michele explains. “Retaining a crispy base and crust and melting the cheese are the goals – and you can do that all in your own kitchen.”

If you’re currently staring down a box of cold leftover pizza, the experts at Civerinos recommend these three reheating methods to bring them back to life – and they’ll taste as good as the day before.

Fry it up – and add ice

The ultimate way to reheat your pizza is to whack it in a frying pan. Pop your slice in a non-stick pan with a couple of ice cubes (to restore the moisture), put the lid on and let it cook for two minutes. Once you remove the lid, you’ll have a crispy base, perfectly melted cheese, and a moist crust.

In a pinch – microwave it CORRECTLY

People turn their nose up at microwave reheating, but they’re just doing it wrong. It’s all about taking the steps you necessary to stop your slice going soggy. A glass of water on a microwave safe dish alongside the pizza will ensure it retains its crunch.

Advertisement

Oven-baked goodness